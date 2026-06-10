Prison Monitor Helen Spree Jailed for Smuggling Contraband for Inmate Dylan Westall in Relationship Abuse Scandal

A detailed report on the case of Helen Spree, a prison watchdog who was sentenced to over five years for smuggling items to inmates she was romantically involved with, including a man convicted of murder, highlighting the betrayal of trust and systemic implications.

The case of Helen Spree , a 63-year-old prison watchdog, and Dylan Westall , a 35-year-old lifer, reveals a profound breach of trust that began with an unlikely infatuation.

Spree, a mother of two with a successful career in corporate sales, and Westall, a convicted criminal serving a life sentence for his role in a teenage murder, seemed to have nothing in common. Yet Spree became obsessed, even commissioning custom pillows with Westall's photo, complete with a cartoon gun, for her £410,000 home in Liverpool. For Westall, the attraction was more strategic; he recognized the advantages of her role.

As a member of the Independent Monitoring Board (IMB) for HMP Liverpool, Spree held keys granting unrestricted access to the prison and its inmates, and she had access to sensitive information about discipline and searches, all meant to ensure humane treatment. She grossly violated this trust, smuggling contraband including phones, cannabis, and tobacco into the prison for Westall.

Their relationship involved sexually explicit images, calls, and messages, with Spree writing, 'Just to let you know that I am thinking about you like crazy. Keeping you in my thoughts xxx.

' Incredibly, she was simultaneously engaging in similar conduct with another inmate, 44-year-old Thomas Porterfield, and a third unnamed prisoner. She reportedly joked about being like the 'prison version of Deliveroo' due to the regularity of her deliveries. The scandal came to light, and last week, Spree and her accomplices appeared at Liverpool Crown Court. She was sentenced to five years and three months in prison.

Judge Neil Flewitt KC described her actions as 'hard to imagine a greater betrayal of the public's trust.

' The emotional impact was starkly conveyed by Teresa Meadows, grandmother of James Meadows, the 17-year-old murdered with Westall involved. She told the Daily Mail: 'She deserves to be sent to prison. It's disgusting doing what she did for any prisoner - and especially Westall. She's in a position of trust.

She should be ashamed of herself.

' Spree's journey from holding prison keys to becoming an inmate herself is marked by personal turmoil. After a successful career selling protective workwear for a global firm, her personal life unraveled. Both her marriages ended in divorce, the second a decade ago when her husband left her for her best friend and colleague, a 'vitriolic' split that turned former friends into adversaries.

Seeking to be a 'force for good,' and encouraged by a relative who worked at the prison, she applied to join the IMB. The role required enhanced vetting and a probationary period, and members are briefed on risks like inmate corruption. Despite this, she succumbed to a 'teenage' crush on Westall and exploited her position.

The IMB system, designed for independent oversight across all prisons in England and Wales, relies on volunteers who can access all areas, speak to prisoners, review records, and work largely unsupervised. Spree's abuse of these extensive privileges underscores a catastrophic failure in the safeguards meant to prevent such corruption. Her case highlights the vulnerability of even well-vetted systems to personal manipulation and the devastating consequences when those entrusted with oversight become complicit.

The sentencing serves as a stark warning about the gravity of betraying public office, especially when it involves aiding convicts linked to violent crimes. Victims' families, like the Meadows, see such betrayals as a fresh wound, compounding their suffering. As Spree begins her own sentence, the broader questions about monitoring integrity and the psychological profiles of those in such sensitive volunteer roles will likely be examined, ensuring her actions prompt systemic reflection beyond her personal downfall





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Helen Spree Dylan Westall HMP Liverpool Independent Monitoring Board Prison Smuggling Contraband Trust Betrayal Inmate Relationships Liverpool Crown Court James Meadows

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Prison watchdog jailed for smuggling contraband and having relationships with inmatesHelen Spree, a prison watchdog with access to HMP Liverpool, was sentenced to over five years in jail for abusing her position by smuggling contraband to inmates including Dylan Westall and establishing inappropriate relationships. The case highlighted a serious betrayal of public trust, with the judge noting it was hard to imagine a greater betrayal. Spree, a divorced mother of two with a previous career in sales, had been vulnerable after personal setbacks and was drawn into the criminal world of the prisoners she was meant to monitor.

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