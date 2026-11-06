Prison Guard Jade Gittins Faces Misconduct Charges for Inmate Relationship

Jade Gittins, a 36-year-old prison officer, appeared in court accused of misconduct in a public office for an alleged illicit relationship with an inmate at HMP Holme House.

Jade Gittins, a 36-year-old female prison guard, has appeared at Teesside Magistrates' Court charged with misconduct in a public office. The allegations center on an alleged illicit relationship with an inmate at HMP Holme House, a category C men's prison located in Stockton-on-Tees. Prosecutors allege that Gittins engaged in forbidden conduct with the prisoner during 2023, when she was 33 years old.

The charges specify that Gittins provided the unnamed inmate with her personal mobile telephone number, gave him gifts, and discussed the shift patterns of her fellow prison officers. The prosecution describes her actions as occurring wilfully and without reasonable excuse or justification, amounting to a serious abuse of the public trust placed in her role as a correctional officer.

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Court Proceedings And Bail Decision

Gittins, who resides in Washington near Sunderland in Tyne and Wear, was accompanied to the hearing by her fiancé, Mathew Bult. During the brief appearance, she spoke only to confirm her name, address, and date of birth. District Judge Adrian Lower determined that the gravity of the accusations required the case to be heard by a Crown Court judge due to the enhanced sentencing powers available at that level.

Judge Lower granted Gittins unconditional bail until her next scheduled appearance. She is required to appear before a Crown Court judge at Teesside on December 4 at 9:30 am. The judge emphasized that the matter was too serious to remain within the jurisdiction of the magistrates' court given the potential consequences of a conviction.

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Broader Context Of Prison Staff Misconduct

This case emerges amid growing concern regarding inappropriate relationships between prison staff and inmates. Data indicates that more than 50 female officers have been convicted of such offenses since 2020. Recent high-profile cases highlight the severity of these breaches, including the imprisonment of custody officer Jade Morris, who received a 12-month sentence for a secret relationship with convicted drug dealer Jerome Nunes at HMP Long Lartin in Worcestershire.

Investigators found that Morris and Nunes exchanged over 5,000 illicit Snapchat messages using a secret mobile phone. Additionally, two other female officers, Jai Gascoyne and Elle Walton, were jailed for more than a year in August for romantic involvements with prisoner brothers Dil and Haq Nawaz at HMP Buckley Hall in Greater Manchester. Evidence in that case included love letters, Valentine's cards, and exchanged jewelry.

Vetting Concerns And Staff Experience

A primary factor cited for the rise in prison staff corruption is the high proportion of inexperienced personnel within the correctional system. A parliamentary research briefing released in May revealed that at the turn of the year, one-third of prison officers had less than three years of service. Of the 22,067 uniformed officers, only 5,519 possessed ten or more years of experience.

HM Chief Inspector of Prisons, Charlie Taylor, has suggested that inadequate vetting and training allow criminals to exploit young recruits through psychological manipulation. Taylor explained that prisoners may initially bully a new staff member, only for a charming individual to intervene and offer support, thereby establishing a collusive relationship that sophisticated offenders can exploit.

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Systemic Response And Future Steps

Prison Service officials have responded to these trends by asserting that the majority of staff remain honest and hard-working regardless of their age. A spokesperson stated that the system is effectively catching the minority who break the rules, though the volume of cases continues to draw public attention. The upcoming Crown Court hearing for Gittins will determine if further systemic safeguards are needed to prevent similar breaches of trust.

The case against Jade Gittins serves as a significant reminder of the strict ethical boundaries required in correctional facilities. With the trial set for December 4, legal experts will scrutinize the evidence regarding the alleged exchange of gifts and information about staff rotas. The outcome may influence future disciplinary standards and hiring practices across the UK prison estate.