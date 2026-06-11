Prison Break Reboot: New Story, Same Universe, No Scofield or Burrows

Hulu is rebooting Prison Break, but the new series will tell a new story set within the same universe as the original. The reboot will feature a new cast, including Kelli Berglund as Cheyenne, but the characters of Michael Scofield and Lincoln Burrows will not have any role in the show, though they may be mentioned.

The first season of Prison Break is held in high regard as one of the greatest seasons of TV ever made. The series was originally only designed to run for a single season, but after Season 1 was so successful, the network had no choice but to bring Prison Break back for a second season.

Even the most dedicated Prison Break fans would likely agree that the series tailed off quickly after Season 1, and once the show was in the middle of Season 5, many long-time viewers had reached such a level of disgust that the final batch of episodes is no longer even regarded as canon. Reboots and remakes are becoming more and more common these days, and Prison Break isn’t exempt from the new trend.

Hulu is trying its hand to recreate the magic of Prison Break Season 1, but the streamer has confirmed that it will tell a new story set within the same universe, not a retreading of what happened in the popular series from the 2000s — Michael Scofield or Lincoln Burrows will not have any role in the show, though they may be mentioned. Most of Prison Break has already been cast, but news broke not long ago that Kelli Berglund has taken over the role of Cheyenne from Priscilla Delgado, who previously played the character in the pilot, which has already been filmed





Collider / 🏆 1. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Prison Break Hulu Reboot Cheyenne Kelli Berglund Prison Break Season 1 Michael Scofield Lincoln Burrows

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Father and son break three world records with ‘incredible’ 18,000-mile cycling journeyJosh, 23, and George Kohler, 57, set off on their mammoth challenge on March 29, 2025, from their home near Norwich, Norfolk.

Read more »

Water main break triggers boil water notice for Buda neighborhoodA water main break on Salle Avenue in Buda caused a temporary outage and prompted a boil water notice for affected residents, the city said.The break occurred a

Read more »

Deaths at Michigan women’s prison spur calls for Whitmer to act, director to resignFederal and state lawmakers are calling on Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to intervene at Michigan’s only women’s prison after a third inmate in less than a month died Saturday, intensifying scrutiny over conditions and medical care at the Huron Valley Correctional Facility.

Read more »

'Toy Story 5' star Tim Allen opens up about his prison past for cocaine traffickingTim Allen had a very important realization during his time in prison.

Read more »