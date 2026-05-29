Prioritize Value, Timing, and Patience: Navigating Desktop PC Shortages

When it comes to finding a solid desktop PC for under $1,000, gaming enthusiasts may face challenges due to price increases for components such as CPU, GPUs, storage, and RAM. The article suggests several strategies to overcome these challenges, including: building a custom PC, timing your purchase for sales around major events like Black Friday or the release of new GPU lineups, and being strategic in choosing a manufacturer and retailer to maximize discounts. It also highlights resources like PC Part Picker that can guide you in building your own PC and comparing performance per dollar.

There are several challenges in purchasing a solid desktop PC for under $1,000, including high inflation, tariffs, RAM and chip shortages. However, gaming enthusiasts who prioritize performance usually struggle to find such a machine due to the significant price increases of almost every component.

To address these challenges, the article suggests waiting for juicy sales at prebuilt manufacturers or building a computer yourself, which offers unbeatable value. If building a PC is not the best choice for you, timing is crucial. Retailers often offer massive discounts around Black Friday, during the release of new GPU lineups, and during clearance cycles in January and late summer.

When shopping for a prebuilt PC, it's important to prioritize and compare performance per dollar rather than just asking if a particular PC is considered good. Additionally, resources like PC Part Picker can guide you in building your own PC. In terms of purchasing individual components, it's best to wait for sales triggered by major events like Black Friday or the introduction of new CPU or GPU series





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