Prior allegations of violence, PTSD cited in court docs against suspect in ‘Trump House’ assault

Escondido police say they have not developed evidence to conclude the attack was politically motivated but continue to investigate.

Yesenia Obeso on Monday places a bouquet in front of the Escondido home of Kerry Sheron, who died due to injuries he sustained after being beaten last week in front of his home decorated with U.S. flags and memorabilia supporting President Donald Trump.

A 32-year-old man accused of assaulting the owner of the “Trump House” in Escondido was described in court documents as a veteran suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder with a history of violent, threatening behavior, according to a petition filed by his estranged wife last year in San Diego Superior Court. Thomas Caleb Butler was arrested shortly after the attack on Kerry Sheron, 68, outside Sheron’s home on Buchanan Street near Mission Avenue on May 20.

Sheron died days later in the hospital. The home has become known colloquially to the surrounding community as the “Trump House” due to an expansive front-yard display of American flags, military insignias and memorabilia supporting President Donald Trump, neighbors said. The attack, and the political nature of Sheron’s front yard display, has sparked questions about the motive behind the assault.

“At this time, detectives are evaluating all potential motives for the assault, including whether the incident may have had a political component; however, we have not developed evidence to support that conclusion,” Escondido police Lt. Lee Stewart said this week.

“Detectives are also examining whether the suspect and victim had any prior relationship or history of contact. ”On Friday, while the victim was still alive in the hospital, Butler pleaded not guilty to charges of attempted murder, elder abuse, making criminal threats and battery. , the District Attorney’s Office said it would decide whether to file charges relating to his death at Butler’s next hearing, set for Wednesday.

According to documents filed in family court last year, Butler’s wife said that Butler had been the subject of multiple domestic violence calls, welfare checks by police and various mental health cases between February 2020 and February 2025. Those alleged incidents do not appear to have resulted in any criminal charges in San Diego County, according to a search of court records.

According to military records reviewed by the Union-Tribune, Butler left the Navy as a surface warfare specialist — with multiple achievement and good conduct medals — in 2023 after serving 12 years. In September 2020, Butler and his wife purchased a home on Magnolia Avenue located a few blocks from Sheron’s house, according to property records. Butler registered as a Republican in April 2025 and voted in the Republican primary in 2024, according to county voter registration records.

In the 2020 presidential primary, he voted as no party preference. In her request for temporary full custody of their young daughter that was filed in March 2025, his wife described Butler as an “unstable veteran” with “mental health issues,” including depression. She also claimed that he lashed out, would become violent and the medication he took prevented him from waking up overnight to care for their 1-year-old daughter at the time.

Supporters attach an American flag as they and others gather to rally for Kerry Sheron Monday. The wife also claimed that he had contacted his in-laws to say he would hurt her and/or take their child to his family in New York. The judge granted her request for temporary custody in part, allowing the child to live with her full-time.

On the day of the attack, prosecutors allege Butler struck Sheron in front of Sheron’s home. Deputy District Attorney Ross Garcia said Butler punched Sheron once in the jaw, sending Sheron to the ground. Garcia said Butler continued to beat the man until a bystander — who was also injured — attempted to intervene.

Since the attack, Sheron’s neighbors and friends have held vigils and events outside his home where they wave American flags and hold signs calling for prayers for him and his family.





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