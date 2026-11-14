PrintWatch: Absolute Batman #25, Last Driver, Mark Spears' Monsters, Avengers and My Little Pony all get multiple printings

As ever, Bleeding Cool gathers up a bunch of reprintings of comic books going back to the mill for new editions, under the's famous cover and LEGO-fied version for the 6th of January 2027Last Driverfrom Boom Studios gets a second printing with a cover featuring the inks of series artist, Amy Mebberson.

Date yet to be determined. Founder of Bleeding Cool. The longest-serving digital news reporter in the world, since 1992. Author of comic books The Flying Friar, Holed Up, The Avengefuls, Doctor Who: Room With A Deja Vu, The Many Murders Of Miss Cranbourne and Chase Variant.

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Lives in South-West London, works from The Union Club on Greek Street, shops at Gosh, Piranha and Forbidden Planet. Father of two daughters, Amazon associate, political cartoonist. Reese's Peanut Butter Cup Pie in The Daily LITG, 14th November, 2026 Reese's Peanut Butter Cup Pie was the most-read article on Bleeding Cool yesterday, again.

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Cosmic Lighthouse announces new graphic novel Court Of Lore about fairy lawyers by Adrian Tchaikovsky and Sophia McDougall at Thought Bubble