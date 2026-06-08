Printemps Group Names Former Zadig & Voltaire Chief Rémy Baume as New CEO

Rémy Baume joins Printemps as CEO, bringing 20+ years of expertise in retail, fashion, and strategy to lead the iconic department store group.

Baume steps into the role with more than two decades of experience spanning investment banking, consulting, retail and fashion. Most recently, he served as chief executive officer of French fashion brand Zadig & Voltaire, a position he held from 2020 until early 2025.

Prior to that, he led childrenswear specialist Kidiliz Group and held senior“Retail is reinventing itself, but its most essential drivers—novelty, pleasure, quality, and hospitality—remain unchanged,” Baume said in a statement Monday.

“Since its origins,has been one of the pioneers of modern retail. It is a true privilege to lead such an iconic institution. With its committed teams and exceptional brand partners, we will write together a vibrant, human chapter driven by all that our era makes possible. ”The leadership transition comes at a time when the retailer looks to strengthen its position across luxury, fashion, beauty and e-commerce amid a rapidly changing retail universe.

Printemps operates 18 department stores in France, and two international locations in Doha, Qatar, and New York City. Baume began his career at Morgan Stanley and McKinsey in the U.S. In 2008, he became director of investments at LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton before joining Carrefour in 2009, where he oversaw strategy and transformation before leading the retailer’s non-food business in France and internationally.

In 2013, Baume entered the fashion world as CEO of children’s clothing company Kidiliz Group before joining Zadig & Voltaire seven years later.

“Rémy’s career path demonstrates his ability to combine strategic vision with operational excellence in a highly competitive environment. Coupled with his in-depth understanding of transformation, retail, and branding, this makes him a major asset in securing sustainable growth for Printemps,” the Printemps advisory board said in a statement.

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