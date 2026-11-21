Eva Yi Xie, a third-year Ph.D. Princeton student, was detained following a presentation she gave at the Society for Neuroscience.

A Princeton University student was detained by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement this week at Ronald Reagan National Airport in Washington, D.C. , after attending a neuroscience conference, the school and her colleagues said.

Eva Yi Xie, a third-year Ph. D. student, was detained on Thursday night following a presentation she gave at the Society for Neuroscience, her "News of Eva's detention is distressing for me and many members of the Princeton University community," Rodney Priestley, the dean of the Princeton graduate school,.

Also read Princeton Ph.D. Student Eva Yi Xie Detained by ICE After Neuroscience Conference

"The University has arranged for Eva to be represented by legal counsel, and we will remain in contact with her legal team, her family, and colleagues to provide support. We hope Eva will soon be able to resume her studies at Princeton.

" A Department of Homeland Security spokesperson said in a statement that Xie was taken into custody during a"targeted immigration enforcement operation" at Reagan Airport. FILE -- Princeton University professor John Hopfield after receiving the Nobel Prize in physics in 2024. Graduate student Eva Xie asks Hopfield to sign a copy of one of his academic papers.

Advertisement

Xie was admitted to the United States on a temporary basis on March 16, 2016, according to DHS, which said she is a Chinese national. DHS said Xie had been required to depart the U.S. by Sept. 15, 2016.

"Xie will receive due process and remain in ICE custody pending her removal proceedings," DHS said in a statement. "Xie has NEVER held valid authorization to study in the United States. To be clear, a pending application does not confer legal status in the United States.

"that Xie sent her lab mates a Slack message for help before she was detained. She's being held in Chantilly, Virginia, according to Brody.

"Her lawyers are working on her release," Brody wrote. "She's a brilliant neuroscientist, mentor, and friend. She went to a conference to present her work, and now she's in a detention center. She should be home. "