Immigration authorities detained Eva Yi Xie, a Princeton doctoral student, at Reagan Airport. ICE alleges visa violations, while her team claims pending asylum protects her legal status.

Eva Yi Xie, a doctoral student at Princeton University, is currently held by federal immigration authorities after being detained while attempting to board a flight. The incident occurred at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport on Thursday, marking a high-profile enforcement action at a major U.S. transportation hub. Xie was traveling back to New Jersey from a conference in the nation's capital when Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers intervened.

Visa Status and Agency Allegations

The Department of Homeland Security, which oversees the agency that performed the detention, asserts that Xie overstayed her visa and lacked proper authorization to study in the United States. According to a DHS statement, Xie entered the U.S. on a temporary visa on March 16, 2016. The agency claims she violated federal law by refusing to depart by the required deadline of September 15, 2016. DHS officials further stated that her pending asylum application does not confer legal status to study or work during the proceedings.

Also read Princeton neuroscientist detained by ICE at D.C. airport after leaving conference

Legal Defense and University Response

Kerry Doyle, Xie's attorney, contests the government's characterization of her legal standing. Doyle notes that Xie arrived in the U.S. at age 14 with her family from China and has maintained a pending asylum application for years. He insists that this process grants her permission to live, work, and study in the country while her case is adjudicated. Rodney Priestley, the dean of Princeton University's graduate school, expressed deep distress over the detention in a public statement. He emphasized that the university community supports Xie and hopes she can soon resume her doctoral studies.

Broader Enforcement at Airports

This detention aligns with a recent surge in federal immigration actions targeting travelers at airport terminals. ICE has increased its enforcement activities since the summer, focusing specifically on individuals it identifies as having overstayed their visas. Just two days after Xie's arrest in Washington, masked immigration officers detained a father and daughter on an airport jet bridge in Seattle. These events highlight a tightening of border control measures at domestic travel points within the United States.

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Academic Background and Research

Before the arrest, Xie was recognized for her work in neuroscience. Her professional website indicates that she graduated from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology in 2024. She has been conducting research at the Princeton Neuroscience Institute, where her work focuses on understanding the neural basis of decision-making. As a third-year doctoral student, she was an active member of the university's academic research community prior to her custody.

Legal Process and Next Steps

Xie will remain in ICE custody as she navigates the legal procedures for potential removal from the country. The DHS confirmed that she will receive due process throughout these proceedings. The outcome of her case may impact how pending asylum applications are viewed in relation to student visa regulations. For now, the Princeton University community awaits further developments in her legal battle with federal immigration officials.