ICE detained Eva Yi Xie, a Princeton neuroscience PhD student, prompting immediate legal challenges and strong condemnation from university officials and New Jersey lawmakers.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents detained Eva Yi Xie on November 19 2026 after she traveled to Washington DC to present her neuroscience research at a Society for Neuroscience conference. The PhD candidate at Princeton University was arrested just days after arriving in the nation's capital and is currently held in an unspecified detention facility.

Her legal team has filed a habeas corpus petition in the US District Court for the District of Virginia seeking her immediate release. Judge Anthony Trenga an appointee of former President Donald Trump addressed the situation in a statement confirming the university has arranged for legal counsel to represent Xie during her custody.

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Judge Trenga described the news of Xie's detention as distressing to the broader Princeton University community. He stated that the university remains in contact with her legal team family and colleagues to provide support while hoping she can soon resume her studies at the institution.

Eva Yi Xie was identified as a brilliant and law-abiding student by her academic adviser. The adviser described her as a wonderful person with many talents to contribute to the United States. Attempting to deport her would be cruel and amount to the country shooting itself in the foot according to this assessment of her character and professional standing.

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The Society for Neuroscience confirmed it is closely monitoring the detention and stands ready to provide support. The organization stated in a statement to the press on Friday that they are in close contact with Princeton University. Their thoughts remain with Eva Yi Xie her family and colleagues during this difficult period.

Colleagues including Ningshan Ma who attended MIT with Xie expressed horror and called for help on social media platform X. Ningshan Ma wrote that Xie is an amazing classmate and friend and urged the public to help in any capacity possible given the circumstances of her arrest.

New Jersey Senator Andy Kim is directly involved in the case with his office in touch with Xie. His press secretary Katey Sabo confirmed that the senator's office is working on the matter and maintaining direct communication with the detained student researcher.

The other New Jersey senator Cory Booker also addressed the detention in a statement to the university student newspaper The Daily Princetonian. Senator Booker noted that his office has contacted the Department of Homeland Security regarding the detention of Eva Yi Xie and has not yet received a response.

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Senator Booker stated he expects a prompt and full explanation of the circumstances surrounding the detention of the student researcher. Both Andy Kim and Cory Booker are Democrats who have publicly criticized the lack of transparency from federal immigration authorities in this specific case.

The detention has triggered significant concern among academics and tech professionals who view the action as an attack on scientific collaboration. Critics argue that once an individual is detained it becomes exponentially harder to access legal rights and present a case in court.

One observer noted that getting a day in court with the government becomes a thousand times harder once someone is detained even if they have a strong legal claim. This difficulty in accessing due process highlights broader tensions regarding the treatment of foreign students and researchers in the United States.

Eva Yi Xie remains in custody while judicial and political entities continue to seek clarity and resolution. The incident underscores the precarious status of international scholars and the potential consequences of federal immigration enforcement actions on academic institutions and research progress.