Eva Yi Xie, a Ph.D. student at the Princeton Neuroscience Institute, was detained by ICE at Ronald Reagan National Airport on Thursday.

A Princeton University doctoral student was detained by Immigration and Customs Enforcement after attending a neuroscience conference in Washington D.C. , according to the university and members of her research lab.

Eva Yi Xie, a third-year Ph. D. student at the Princeton Neuroscience Institute, was detained by ICE on Thursday at an airport near Washington D.C. and is believed to be being held in Chantilly, Virginia, according to The Daily Princetonian, the university's student newspaper.

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The Brody Lab, a neuroscience research group at Princeton University, said in a post on X that Xie was detained at Ronald Reagan National Airport while returning from the Society for Neuroscience conference, where she had presented a research poster. Princeton has arranged legal representation for Xie, university spokesperson Michael Hotchkiss told The Daily Princetonian.

Xie emigrated from Shanghai, China, to the United States in 2016 and attended the Bronx High School of Science in New York, according to a 2020 profile in The Science Survey, the school's student newspaper. The profile said Xie initially struggled with English, but went on to become a finalist in the Regeneron Science Talent Search for research focused on using genomics to improve treatments for heart disease.

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Newsweek has contacted Princeton University, ICE, and the Department of Homeland Security for comment via email outside office hours. This is a developing story. More to follow.

Neuroscience Institute, was detained by ICE on Thursday at an airport near Washington D.C. and is believed to be being held in Chantilly, Virginia, according toThe Brody Lab, a neuroscience research group at Princeton University, said in a post on X that Xie was detained at Ronald Reagan National Airport while returning from the Society for Neuroscience conference, where she had presented a research poster. Xie emigrated from Shanghai, China, to the United States in 2016 and attended the Bronx High School of Science in New York, according to a 2020 profile in, the school's student newspaper.

The profile said Xie initially struggled with English, but went on to become a finalist in the Regeneron Science Talent Search for research focused on using genomics to improve treatments for heart disease.