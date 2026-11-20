Princeton University doctoral studeNt Eva Yi Xie was detained by ICE upon returning from a neuroscience conference in Washington D.C. The university has provided legal counsel while colleagues and faculty express concern over the detention of the highly regarded researcher.

Detention of Princeton Doctoral Student Raises Concerns

University and Community Response

Eva Yi Xie , a third-year Ph.D. student in neuroscience at Princeton University , has been detained by United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement while returning from a conference in Washington, D.C. According to reports from the student newspaper and her research lab,Xie was taken into custody at an airport near the nation's capital and is currently believed to be held at a detention facility in Chantilly, Virginia. She is recognized as the first known Princeton student to be reported detained by federal immigration authorities, a development that has sent shockwaves through the academic community and sparked immediate mobilization among faculty and peers. The incident occurred after Xie had presented a research poster at the Society for Neuroscience conference,highlighting the abrupt end to her professional travel and her sudden separation from her academic environment.

Princeton University has moved quickly to address the situation, with University spokesperson Michael Hotchkiss confirming that legal counsel has been arranged to represent the student. Dean of the Graduate School Rodney Priestley sent an email to graduate students in the Princeton Neuroscience Institute late Thursday evening, expressing distress over the reports and promising continued support. Priestley emphasized that the university would maintain close contact with Xie's family, her legal team, and her colleagues as the situation develops. Members of the Brody Lab, where Xie conducts her research, have also been actively involved. Fellow graduate student Wynne Stagnaro shared details of the incident on internal communication channels, noting that Xie had sent a call for help via Slack before contact was temporarily lost. Lab members have since regained contact and are coordinating with legal professionals to secure her release.

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Academic Achievements and Background

Xie is described by her advisors and colleagues as a brilliant and highly capable scientist with a diverse skill set. She is advised by neuroscience professor Carlos Brody and co-advised by neuroscience professor Nathaniel Daw and computer science professor Benjamin Eysenbach. Her academic background is extensive,having graduated from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology in 2024 with double majors in computer science and mathematics and a concentration in economics. Prior to her doctoral studies, she interned at major technology and research institutions including Meta, Microsoft AI, and IBM Research. Her research at Princeton focuses on the neural basis of decision-making,bridging theoretical computer science and experimental systems neuroscience. She has alSo been active in organizing academic workshops and conferences,demonstrating a commitment to enriching the broader scientific community.

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Broader Context of Immigration Enforcement

This detention occurs against a backdrop of intensified immigration enforcement under the current administration, which has prioritized mass deportations and expanded arrest numbers. Data from the Department of Homeland Security indicates that Immigration and Customs Enforcement deported over 483,000 people and made more than 491,000 immigration arrests in fiscal year 2026, marking record highs for the agency. while the administration states these measures are aimed at removing dangerous offenders, independent analyses suggest that many detainees have no criminal convictions, including legal immigrants and students. Xie's case joins a series of high-profile incidents involving international students and scholars, raising questions about the impact of these policies on academic freedom and the well-being of foreign nationals contributing to U.S. research institutions. Her advisors, including Carlos Brody, have publicly criticized the detention, describing it as cruel and counterproductive, arguing that detaining a law-abiding student with significant contributions to make makes no sense whatsoever.