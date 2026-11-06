Princess Olympia Stars on Vogue Scandinavia Digital Cover

King Charles' goddaughter Princess Olympia of Greece and Denmark stars on Vogue Scandinavia's digital cover, sharing her style, family bonds and 30th birthday celebrations.

Princess Olympia of Greece and Denmark, King Charles' goddaughter, has added another accolade to her profile by starring on this month's Vogue Scandinavia digital cover. Tatler once named the 30-year-old the 'coolest person in the world', and she is a regular fixture on the front rows of fashion shows. She divides her time between her New York apartment and extensive travel.

The only daughter of Crown Prince Pavlos of Greece and his wife, Marie-Chantal, appeared in a series of photographs that highlight her distinctive personal style. The shoot was captured in New York, where Olympia is based, and the images were taken by photographer Landon McMahon.

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Vogue Scandinavia Cover Highlights Olympia's Signature Style

Olympia's Vogue Scandinavia cover shows her in a neon green fur coat and pink tights, with her hair scraped back and a light touch of makeup. Her look was finished with a pair of dazzling emerald and gold earrings that drew attention to her features.

Another photograph, also taken in New York, shows the princess holding a newspaper and a takeaway coffee cup. Passing the luminous lights of a store front, she wore a shimmering patterned blouse with blue trousers and sheer sunglasses, completed with diamond and gold hoop earrings while her golden hair billowed around her.

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In a third image, which resembles a scene from Sex and the City, Olympia is seen running across a road crossing while clutching a tote bag full of goodies. She wore black leggings and a casual white top, layered under a brown trench coat and dark sunglasses, and she flashed a bright smile.

Olympia Describes Close Bond With Grandmother and Mother

In a candid interview with Vogue Scandinavia, Olympia spoke about her close relationship with her grandmother, Queen Anne-Marie of Denmark, whom she described as a warm, big-hearted and cosy figure in her life. She said that Queen Anne-Marie has never treated her the way she has been told to behave, even though the queen has spent her whole life following strict expectations.

The interview also explored the influence of Olympia's mother, Marie-Chantal, who is 58. Olympia spoke about how her mother has shaped her life and her love for Nordic fashion. The pair may share a shoe size and wardrobe, but Olympia joked that her mother is not ready to pass on her vintage leather jackets.

Olympia Celebrates 30th Birthday and Shares Relationship News

Olympia's cover arrives just months after she publicly confirmed her relationship with Argentinian businessman Martin Pacanowski, sharing glimpses of her 30th birthday celebrations. The festivities reportedly included multiple yacht parties, a family dinner organised by her parents, Crown Prince Pavlos and Princess Marie-Chantal, endless dancing and two cakes.

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Crown Prince Pavlos shared a photograph of his daughter on a yacht, where she wore a tiny grey bikini and posed with her parents. In another photo shared by Pavlos, Olympia cut a chocolate cake surrounded by loved ones as wine flowed, and the crown prince described his only daughter as 'my sunshine' in the caption.

Olympia was first linked to Martin Pacanowski in March 2024, after her three-year relationship with aristocrat Peregrine Pearson ended. The Daily Mail's Richard Eden reported at the time that Olympia and Martin have 'known each other for a very long time and get on extremely well'. The couple attended Greek shipping heiress Electra Niarchos's 30th birthday party in Scotland last year, held at the historic Barnbougle Castle just outside Edinburgh, where they were reportedly inseparable. Ahead of her birthday, Olympia also marked the beginning of 'Leo season', which runs from July 22 until August 21, with a photograph of herself onboard the yacht.