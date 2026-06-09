Princess of Wales Wears Symbolic Lapis Lazuli Necklace During Cancer Center Visit in Manchester

During a visit to The Christie NHS Foundation Trust in Manchester, the Princess of Wales wore a meaningful lapis lazuli necklace and bee earrings, paying tribute to the city. The tour highlighted her advocacy for cancer care, arts therapy, and support for young patients, following her own recent cancer treatment.

The Princess of Wales is renowned for selecting jewelry imbued with personal and symbolic significance, and her choice during a recent official engagement was no exception.

During a visit to the Christie NHS Foundation Trust, a premier cancer treatment and research center in Greater Manchester, she wore a cobalt blue Eponine London coatdress paired with a lapis lazuli necklace that holds a meaningful connection to the city. The necklace, crafted by Astley Clarke, a designer with a Royal warrant, features a delicate circular lapis lazuli pendant.

This piece has been a favored everyday accessory for Her Royal Highness, first observed during virtual engagements amid the pandemic lockdowns. One of its most notable appearances was during a visit by the Prince and Princess of Wales to the Glade of Light, the memorial honoring the victims of the Manchester Arena terror attack. By wearing it again in Manchester, the princess likely evoked poignant memories of that solemn tribute.

For this most recent outing, she complemented the necklace with bee earrings-another subtle tribute to Manchester that she also wore at the Glade of Light memorial. On the day of the visit, Catherine met with staff and patients at The Christie, one of Europe's leading cancer centers.

Her first stop was the Oak Road Treatment Centre, where she interacted with individuals undergoing chemotherapy and also spoke with patients receiving complementary therapies, learning about the positive impact on their physical and emotional well-being. Following this, she visited the hospital's art room, meeting resident artist Patricia Mountord.

The Princess, who holds a degree in art history from the University of St Andrews, participated in a creative session with patients, gaining firsthand insight into how artistic expression serves as a powerful instrument in their recovery process. Her schedule then included a discussion with gardener Phil Walker to understand how the well-being garden's landscape provides a tranquil space for patients and staff to pause and reflect.

The final leg of her visit took her to The Christie's teenage and young adult unit, which is supported by the Christie Charity. There she met with young patients, their families, and staff, and learned about the specialized therapeutic, social, and recreational activities designed to support young people during an exceptionally challenging period of their lives.

The lapis lazuli necklace itself has been worn on several previous occasions, including an event in October 2022 marking the 10th anniversary of Coach Core at the Copper Box Arena. The princess has also worn it to launch the Centre for Early Childhood at Kensington Palace in 2021, an initiative aimed at raising awareness about the critical importance of early childhood development.

Her choice of the Eponine London coatdress for the Manchester visit was noteworthy as well, marking its first public appearance since COP26 in 2021. The coatdress, characterized by structured shoulders and two large black buttons at the waist, is a style the princess favors; she debuted the same design previously in burgundy for her "Together at Christmas" carol concert.

Both King Charles III and the Princess of Wales have publicly shared their own experiences with cancer, leveraging their positions to enhance public understanding and reduce stigma. On March 22, 2024, Catherine made a global announcement revealing her own cancer diagnosis. In a heartfelt and personal video message filmed at her Windsor home, the future queen and mother of three described the news as a "huge shock" and disclosed she had already begun preemptive treatment.

The months that followed were intensely private, with the princess stepping back from public duties to focus on her family and recovery. In an interview later that year, Prince William characterized 2024 as the most difficult year of his life. Despite the challenge, the outpouring of public support was immense, and Catherine gradually regained her strength.

Her return to public duties began with a highly anticipated appearance at Trooping the Colour in June, followed by her presence at the Wimbledon finals. The autumn months brought further milestones, including the announcement that she had completed her chemotherapy. She also undertook a series of emotionally resonant engagements, such as a trip to Southport to meet families affected by a tragic knife attack, and a moving meeting with Liz Hatton, a young cancer patient and photographer.

The princess formed a bond with Hatton over their shared health journeys; tragically, Hatton subsequently passed away, with her mother crediting the royal couple for their compassion and support until the end. Overall, the visit to The Christie underscores the princess's continued commitment to cancer care, early childhood, and the transformative power of arts and nature in healing-a narrative deeply interwoven with her personal experience and the symbolic jewelry she chooses to wear





VanityFair / 🏆 391. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Princess Of Wales Kate Middleton Manchester Christie Cancer Center Lapis Lazuli Necklace Astley Clarke Cancer Awareness Royal Engagement Glade Of Light Therapeutic Arts Bee Earrings Early Childhood Chemotherapy Cancer Recovery

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Royal Wedding Style: Princess of Wales and Duchess of Edinburgh Steal the ShowThe latest royal wedding saw Princess Catherine, Princess Sophie, and Princess Beatrice showcasing their impeccable style, with Catherine being praised as the best-dressed guest. The Princess of Wales wore a custom ivory lace gown, while the Duchess of Edinburgh opted for a classic pale blue ensemble and Princess Beatrice chose a floral dress.

Read more »

Is the Princess of Wales’s Fashion Hinting at a US Visit This Summer?Royal watchers are abuzz about a possible Stateside visit by Princess Kate.

Read more »

Mizzou QB Commit Braylen Warren Puts on Recruiting Hat During Official VisitWarren went into full recruiter mode this past weekend, with his eyes set on helping to land some big commitments.

Read more »

Princess of Wales Repeatedly Breaks Wedding Etiquette with Pale OutfitsCatherine, Princess of Wales, has a history of wearing near-white dresses to high-profile weddings, including the recent nuptials of Peter Phillips. Despite traditional etiquette advising against white for guests, her pale choices continue to spark debate.

Read more »