Princess of Wales Wears Sustainable Custom Creation by Patrick McDowell at 2026 Order of the Garter Service

Kate, Princess of Wales, showcased a commitment to sustainable British fashion at the 2026 Order of the Garter service, wearing a custom honey-coloured coat dress by Patrick McDowell made from silk damask woven by Britain's oldest silk mill.

The Princess of Wales made a striking sartorial statement at the 2026 Order of the Garter service held at Windsor Castle . Kate, aged 44, joined Prince William, the King and Queen, and other senior members of the Royal Family for the annual Service of the Most Noble Order of the Garter at St George's Chapel on Monday.

For this prestigious event, she selected a custom coat dress crafted by acclaimed British designer Patrick McDowell, a piece she collaborated on closely with him. The Princess had previously met the designer in May 2025 when she presented him with the Queen Elizabeth II Award for British Design, an honour recognizing his dedication to sustainable fashion practices. Staying true to her signature elegant aesthetic, the mid-length honey-coloured coat dress featured a classic lapel collar, a single-breasted front, and angular pockets.

The unique design was constructed from a bespoke English rose silk damask, woven exclusively for the Princess by Stephen Walters & Sons in Sudbury, Suffolk, which stands as Britain's oldest working silk mill. The golden-hued fabric showcases a subtle rose motif, paying homage to British heritage and artisanal craftsmanship. To complete the look, Kate wore a Jane Taylor wide-brimmed hat and Gianvito Rossi court shoes.

Her brunette locks were styled in a half-up, half-down hairstyle, accentuating her sparkling Robinson & Pelham diamond drop earrings. In keeping with McDowell's commitment to sustainable fashion, the garment was created using precise pattern-cutting techniques to minimise fabric waste.

Furthermore, its internal construction allows it to be easily altered, repaired, or repurposed for future royal engagements, underscoring a circular fashion ethos.

'It has been a wonderful collaboration, developing one of my existing pieces with Stephen Walters, for Her Royal Highness,' McDowell commented in a press release, highlighting the synergy between designer, textile heritage, and royal patronage. The King and Queen led the royal procession down from the castle after a private lunch to the chapel, which serves as the historic place of worship and spiritual home of the ancient order of chivalry-the most senior knighthood in the United Kingdom.

During the ceremony, Kate was observed smiling and waving at several members of the order, gazing proudly at her husband, and performing a curtsey to her father-in-law, the King. The royal party comprised Prince William, Princess Anne, Prince Edward, the Gloucesters, and the Duke of Kent.

The procession walked down Castle Hill wearing the traditional robes and plumed hats of the Order, following the Military Knights of Windsor and the Heralds, and followed by a detachment of The King's Body Guard of the Yeomen of the Guard. Notable participants this year included former Prime Minister Sir Tony Blair, former Conservative Party chairman Lord Patten, and former diplomat and Labour Peer Baroness Amos, reflecting the order's cross-party and societal stature





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Princess Of Wales Kate Middleton Order Of The Garter Patrick Mcdowell Sustainable Fashion Stephen Walters & Sons Windsor Castle St George's Chapel British Designers Royal Fashion

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