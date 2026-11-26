The Princess of Wales visits the Hugo Burge Foundation in Scotland for a charity event. This occurs as a burglary trial at Anmer Hall proceeds in court, detailing the alleged thefts from the royal residence.

The Princess of Wales traveled to the Scottish Borders on Monday to participate in a charitable engagement with The Hugo Burge Foundation. This visit served as a public appearance following her recent diagnosis with cancer and prior to the broadcast of a personal documentary regarding her health journey. The royal focused her attention on the healing power of creativity and craftsmanship during this specific outreach effort.

The Royal Visit to The Hugo Burge Foundation

Kate Middleton arrived at the foundation located on the Marchmont Estate in Berwickshire to celebrate the work of the independent charity. The organization was established by the late Hugo Burge in January 2022. His mission was to create a cultural hub that supports local makers and champions heritage crafts across the United Kingdom. The foundation operates on the belief that creative expression is a fundamental need for human connection and self-understanding, rather than a luxury reserved for a select few.

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Upon arrival, the Princess of Wales was welcomed by Lucy Brown, the chief executive of The Hugo Burge Foundation. They discussed the organization's broader goals and the specific impact of their programs on the local community. Kate spent a significant portion of her visit engaging directly with artists who are participants in the foundation's residency programs. These programs provide fully funded opportunities for individuals across a wide range of creative disciplines.

During the workshop, Kate participated in a charcoal drawing class. She learned grinding techniques from artist Siobhan McLaughlin and engaged in conversation with silversmith Katie Watson. The visit also highlighted the Springboard Silversmithing residency program. This initiative supports silversmiths in a craft that is currently listed on the heritage crafts red list of endangered crafts. The Princess of Wales met with four silversmiths to discuss the challenges and opportunities within this specific trade.

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Health Journey and Upcoming Documentary

This public engagement marks one of the first major steps in the Princess of Wales returning to public life after her health challenges. She was diagnosed with cancer following major abdominal surgery in 2024. Following the procedure, she underwent chemotherapy treatment at the Royal Marsden Hospital in Chelsea, located in south-west London. In early 2025, she officially announced that she was in remission from the disease.

The visit aligns with the promotion of a new documentary titled Heal. This thirty-minute film is scheduled to premiere on the BBC in the United Kingdom this Sunday. The trailer, which was released over the weekend, features Kate undertaking the Three Peaks Challenge. This physical endeavor involves climbing the highest mountains in Scotland, England, and Wales within a twenty-four-hour period.

In the documentary, the Princess of Wales reflects on her experience with the diagnosis. She shares insights on the psychological impact of facing mortality, noting that accepting life is not infinite can soften one's heart. She discusses these reflections alongside other individuals who are navigating their own health journeys. The content is designed to offer a personal and moving perspective on resilience and recovery.

Burglary Trial at Anmer Hall Proceeds

While the Princess of Wales engaged in charitable activities, legal proceedings regarding a security incident at her residence continued. A court heard testimony yesterday concerning an alleged break-in at Anmer Hall. This property is a ten-bedroom country retreat gifted to William and Kate by Queen Elizabeth II following their wedding. Norfolk Police reported that the incident occurred on Monday evening.

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The defendants in the case are Mirgen Doku, aged thirty-four, and Arilen Ndoci, aged thirty-two. Both individuals are identified as Albanian illegal immigrants. They appeared in the dock at Norwich Magistrates' Court yesterday, where they were assisted by an Albanian interpreter. Police allege that the two men climbed a drainpipe to enter a dressing room at the mansion. They allegedly made off with six pairs of cufflinks and a clock during the break-in.

The court heard specific details regarding the stolen items. One pair of cufflinks was described as belonging to the Duke of Edinburgh. Mirgen Doku is listed as being of Courtfield Gardens in London, though the court noted he is currently homeless. Arilen Ndoci is listed as having no fixed address. The two men are accused of entering a dwelling with the intent to steal and of trespassing on a protected site. Norfolk Police confirmed these charges as part of the ongoing investigation into the security breach at the royal residence.