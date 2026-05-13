Princess of Wales Takes Over; Latest News from the Royal Family

The Princess of Wales, who has been through cancer treatment and surgery, is now making her first official overseas visit in nearly four years. She is currently on a two-day humanitarian trip to Reggio Emilia, Italy, to raise awareness about early years education and its impact on children's development.

The Princess of Wales is taking a step forward in her return to full-time duties after her cancer diagnosis and chemotherapy treatment. She is currently embarking on her first official royal visit in nearly four years, visiting Reggio Emilia , Italy, for a two-day humanitarian mission.

The mission aims to raise awareness about the importance of early years education and its impact on children's social and emotional development. The princess will witness the city's crusading work and attend two schools for under-fives. This mission is expected to see her travel around the world to promote her passion for improving young lives. The princess has expressed her enthusiasm and eagerness to be in Reggio Emilia, showcasing her 'new perspective' on life





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Princess Of Wales Reggio Emilia Reggio Emilia Approach Child-Led Early Years Education Social And Emotional Wellbeing Cancer Surgery Return To Royal Duties

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