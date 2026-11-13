Princess of Wales Supports Owain Wyn Evans Cycle Challenge

The Princess of Wales sent a heartfelt message in Welsh to BBC broadcaster Owain Wyn Evans, who completed his four-nation cycle challenge raising over 3.8 million for Children In Need.

The Princess of Wales, Catherine, delivered a message of encouragement in what she described as perfect Welsh to BBC broadcaster Owain Wyn Evans on the final day of his four-nation cycling challenge. Evans was completing a five-day ride across Scotland, Northern Ireland, England, and Wales, culminating in a finish in Cardiff on Friday to raise funds for Children In Need. Catherine appeared on BBC Radio 2 on Friday morning to wish Evans well, telling him he was doing so well and to keep going while wishing him all the very best.

Royal Message Praises Pronunciation Skills

Evans, 42, reacted with visible surprise and delight upon hearing the royal message. Speaking to Radio 2 presenter Sara Cox, he expressed that the support was incredible and thanked the Princess of Wales directly. He specifically noted that her Welsh pronunciation was perfect, validating the effort made by the royal to connect with him in his native language. This gesture highlighted the strong cultural ties and personal support behind the fundraising effort.

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Final Funds Surpass Three Million Pounds

By the time the final day began, the challenge had already raised an impressive £2.9 million for the charity. As Evans crossed the finish line in Cardiff after 11am on Friday, the final tally stood at an outstanding £3,853,530. The broadcaster was greeted by a cheering crowd and his husband, Arran Rees, marking the end of the grueling physical and emotional journey. He thanked everyone for their support, noting that the sun was shining during his arrival, which added to the celebratory atmosphere of the completion.

Rock Star and Country Queen Send Messages

Several high-profile celebrities sent messages of support throughout the challenge. Queen drummer Roger Taylor encouraged Evans to dig deep for the final day, comparing the effort to performing the final song of a concert. Taylor also reminded Evans to remember the band's hit song Don't Stop Me Now and promised a festive treat from the band on Monday. Additionally, country music icon Shania Twain sent a video message before the challenge began, cheering him on as he set off in Glasgow to cycle 400 miles through all four nations.

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Bike Naming Contest Wins International Attention

A unique aspect of the challenge was the naming of Evans's bicycle, which listeners voted to call Shania Chain. This creative title impressed Shania Twain so much that she personally reached out to wish him luck. Other listener suggestions included Áine Bike, Britney Gears, and Kylie Spinogue. The interaction with Twain highlighted the engaging and interactive nature of the Radio 2 broadcast, which kept listeners connected to the physical exertion of the rider.

Emotional Reflections on the Grueling Journey

Evans described the challenge as amazing every step of the way, though he admitted it was extremely hard. He spoke about his lifelong feeling of gratitude for opportunities and the intense training he undertook. He emphasized that the effort was worth it because of the many children who need help and will be supported by the donations. He also expressed gratitude for the BBC Radio 2 listeners, noting how the broadcast created a close bond between the presenter and the audience.

Live Broadcast Details and Future Programming

The three-hour Children In Need fundraising programme aired live from Salford on Friday evening at 7pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer. The broadcast featured dazzling performances, exclusive sketches, and surprise appearances by hosts Sara Cox, Alex Jones, Rylan Clark, Mel Giedroyc, and Tyler West. The program showcased inspiring stories from children and young people across the UK to highlight the impact of the charity. The event also included a return of the Children In Need choir, ensuring a memorable conclusion to the week's fundraising activities.