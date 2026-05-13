Princess of Wales's First Solo Royal Visit in Three Years

The Princess of Wales arrived in Italy for her first solo royal visit in more than three years, greeted by hundreds of royal fans in Reggio Emilia.

Huge crowds welcomed the Princess of Wales this afternoon as she arrived in Italy for her first solo royal visit in more than three years.

Hundreds of royal fans lined the Piazza Camillo Prampolini in the city of Reggio Emilia to greet Catherine. The princess, wearing a stunning blue Edeline Lee trouser suit, received a rapturous welcome from the crowds. She stopped to greet pre-school children in the cobbled square as Italians whooped and cheered. Some were hanging out of windows surrounding the town square.

Catherine hugged one young man and posed for a selfie. Crouching down, she spoke to some of the under-six children in Italian. The future queen is said to be 'energised, enthused' and 'taking it up a gear' as she gets back into royal duties after months of gruelling cancer treatment. Italians waving Union flags and holding photos of the princess filled the town square hours before her plane touched down at a nearby airport at 12.35pm local time (11.35am UK).

Princess of Wales stopped to meet a young baby as she embarked on her first solo royal visit in more than three years. The Princess wowed in a striking blue power suit with flared trousers. Catherine is pictured meeting children in northern Italian city on her first solo trip in more than three years. Princess Catherine waved to royal fans as she received a rapturous welcome in Reggio Emilia.

Read More Kate's a shoe in! Princess impresses fans as she 'effortlessly' walks across the grass in stilettoes. And this is just the start of what is expected to be a worldwide mission as part of her work with young children. Catherine is in Reggio Emilia - a city in northern Italy famed for its pioneering approach to early years education – to boost her crusade to improve young lives.

Over two days she is visiting pre-schools where they follow the Reggio Emilia Approach – a child-led teaching method for under sixes similar to Montessori. Those around Catherine are describing this as a 'huge moment', and not just for her work centring around the Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood she launched in 2021. The life-changing diagnosis and surgery the future queen underwent in 2024 is said to have given her 'a new perspective' on all aspects of her life.

The word that keeps being used is 'global', and this just the start of her comeback. Catherine seems set to embark on a globe-trotting mission to spread her passion for improving young lives. Today's trip marks a significant step forward in her return to full-time duties after her health setbacks. One source said: 'She's looking forward to being here, she's energised, she's enthused, she's excited to see Reggio Emilia in action and meet the people here too.

This is a global mission'. It is understood the cancer diagnosis and surgery in early 2024 has given her 'a new perspective' on all aspects of her life. One palace official said: 'This visit is an important step in the Princess's recovery journey. She takes great joy from this work.

'I think it is only right that her first international trip since her illness is one that is focused on an issue that is committed to championing for decades to come, and is a real issue that she wants to shine a spotlight on.





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Princess Of Wales Reggio Emilia Reggio Emilia Approach Child-Led Teaching Method Montessori Early Years Education Child-Led Teaching Method Child-Led Teaching Method Child-Led Teaching Method Child-Led Teaching Method Child-Led Teaching Method

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