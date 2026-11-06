Princess of Wales Reveals Mental Health Journey During Charity Visit

Princess of Wales Kate visits Dose of Nature charity in Kew to discuss her mental health and connection to the outdoors. Learn about the Nature Prescription programme.

New photographs have been released showing the Princess of Wales engaging with a mental health charity in south-west London. The images capture Kate, 44, during a private visit to Dose of Nature, an organization based in Kew that combines clinical psychology with outdoor activities. The charity aims to improve wellbeing by fostering a close connection between individuals and the natural world.

Charity Visit Details and Core Activities

During the visit last month, the Princess observed a weekly 'Art in Nature' session at the charity's Pensford Field site in Richmond. She wore a £379 jacket from the Alexa Chung Barbour collection while participating in the event. Kate met with Dr Alison Greenwood and Clinical Lead Dr Georgina Gould to discuss their forward-thinking methods. She also spoke with members of the charity team about their approach to supporting patients.

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The Princess engaged directly with Tom, a former programme participant who now works as a Nature Guide. Tom shared how the outdoor programme improved his self-confidence and resilience. Kate responded by noting that her own connection to nature has been healing during difficult times. She emphasized the sense of purpose and belonging that such experiences provide to individuals.

Stakeholder Views on Nature and Healing

The Princess highlighted the therapeutic value of nature during a conversation with Tom about long-term coping strategies. She remarked that the natural world offers a sense of sustainability even when the future feels uncertain. Kate stated that feeling capable of coping with life challenges stems from this interconnection. She described this holistic approach as a true essence of healing for those in the community.

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Kate has previously spoken about her mental health struggles during pregnancy and her cancer journey. She credited nature with helping her recover after completing chemotherapy treatments. The Princess has long championed the idea that the outdoors is essential for emotional and physical health. Her visit to Dose of Nature aligns with her broader advocacy for mental health awareness.

Impact of Nature Prescription Programme

Dose of Nature was founded in 2018 to support individuals facing various mental health challenges. The organization works closely with the NHS and GP referrals to reach those in need. Its 'Nature Prescription' programme provides one-to-one guidance from trained Nature Guides. Participants engage in nature immersions designed to offer long-term support and wellbeing improvements.

Last year, the charity delivered 547 Nature Prescriptions across the Richmond and Guildford boroughs. These figures demonstrate the significant reach of the programme in local communities. The initiative helps participants build resilience and confidence through structured outdoor activities. The charity's model integrates clinical expertise with practical nature-based interventions.

Public Advocacy and Future Initiatives

Kensington Palace released new portraits of the Princess taken by Josh Shinner in the countryside. The images show Kate in a wax jacket, patterned jumper, and pie-frill blouse with loose waves in her hair. These visuals accompany her ongoing public messages about the importance of outdoor time. She recently urged parents to encourage children to reduce screen time and enjoy nature.

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The Princess emphasized that spending quality time outdoors is more critical in a digital age. She shared this sentiment in a video message to parents regarding children's wellbeing. Her advocacy extends to a lifelong initiative to improve young lives through nature engagement. Kate believes the natural world has boundless capacity to inspire, nurture, and heal individuals.