Princess of Wales Repeatedly Breaks Wedding Etiquette with Pale Outfits

Catherine, Princess of Wales, has a history of wearing near-white dresses to high-profile weddings, including the recent nuptials of Peter Phillips. Despite traditional etiquette advising against white for guests, her pale choices continue to spark debate.

The Princess of Wales, Catherine, has a reputation for impeccable style, but when it comes to wedding guest attire, she has a habit of flouting one of the most sacred rules: not wearing white.

At the recent wedding of King Charles’s nephew Peter Phillips to NHS nurse Harriet Sperling, Catherine arrived in a Roland Mouret dress costing £750. The calf-length, short-sleeved piece featured a smart button-down notched collar and a drop-waisted pleated skirt. Its colour, described as a delicate blush pink, appeared perilously close to white in certain lights, particularly in photographs that tend to bleach out paler shades.

This sartorial choice was not an isolated incident; it is part of a pattern that has seen Catherine repeatedly wear near-white ensembles to high-profile weddings, sparking discussions about etiquette and intention. According to traditional wedding guest etiquette, wearing white or off-white is considered a major faux pas as it risks drawing attention away from the bride. Other no-nos include overly revealing outfits or excessively high heels, but none carry the same weight as donning a white garment.

Catherine, however, seems undeterred. At Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding in 2018, she wore an Alexander McQueen coat dress in ultra-pale lemon, so light that it was almost indistinguishable from the white bridesmaid dress worn by her daughter, Princess Charlotte, and even from Meghan’s Givenchy wedding gown. In 2012, at the wedding of Prince William’s first cousin Emily McCorquodale, she chose a Catherine Hooker coat and Jenny Packham dress in a pale blue that still looked white in photographs.

Similarly, at Zara Phillips and Mike Tindall’s wedding in 2011, she wore a biscuit-hued Day Birger et Mikkelson coat with a lace dress, a repeat of an outfit she had worn in 2006 to Laura Parker Bowles’s wedding. While some might interpret these choices as a rebellious desire to stand out, it is more likely that Catherine, as one of the most photographed women in the world, deliberately avoids bold colours that might overshadow the bride.

Her repeated use of the same pale outfit for multiple weddings suggests a strategic decision to dress modestly and respectfully, even if the colour breaks convention. Fashion experts note that such soft tones are a staple of her wardrobe and are chosen for their elegance and timelessness.

However, the recurring theme of near-white dresses has not gone unnoticed by royal watchers and etiquette commentators, who continue to debate whether the princess is subtly challenging traditions or simply following her own fashion instincts. Either way, her wedding guest looks remain a talking point, proving that even the most polished royals can stir controversy with a seemingly innocent choice of colour





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