Princess of Wales Reconnects with Ex-Boyfriend at Peter Phillips' Wedding

At Peter Phillips' wedding in the Cotswolds, the Princess of Wales encountered her former university boyfriend, Rupert Finch, who attended with his wife. The amicable meeting highlighted enduring social ties and prompted discussion among royal fans.

The Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton , attended the wedding of Peter Phillips, the son of Princess Anne, to Harriet Sperling in the Cotswolds, England, on Saturday.

The event, held at All Saints Church in Kemble, Gloucestershire, was a private, intimate ceremony with a tightly controlled guest list. Among the attendees was Rupert Finch, Kate's college boyfriend from their days at the University of St Andrews. Finch, now a lawyer, attended with his wife, Lady Natasha Rufus Isaacs, a co-founder of the fashion label Beulah. Their presence highlighted the interconnected social circles of the British aristocracy and the enduring nature of relationships formed in university.

Finch and Kate dated for less than a year during their student years, a period before she began her relationship with Prince William. Finch has historically been discreet about the past romance, stating in a 2006 interview that it was "not something" he would "ever talk about.

" Their amicable rapport was underscored by Finch's invitation to the royal wedding of Kate and William in 2011. The reunion sparked conversation among royal observers, with many noting the common experience of encountering an ex-partner at social events. Social media reactions ranged from commentary on the Princess's continued appeal to observations about shared social circles from university days.

Lady Natasha, wearing a Beulah dress-a brand favored by the Princess-was noted as being among the first to greet guests, including Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh. The Princess of Wales chose a stylish yet understated ensemble for the occasion: a light beige Roland Mouret bouclé dress with a statement collar, thick buttons, a belted waist, and a pleated skirt.

She accessorized with a straw Jane Taylor hat featuring a large satin bow and a pearl bracelet that once belonged to Princess Diana. The bride, Harriet Sperling, wore a white Emilia Wickstead gown and the Pragnell family tiara, with her daughter Georgina and Peter's children, Isla and Savannah, serving as bridesmaids and holding her train. The couple departed the church in the same Rolls-Royce that Meghan Markle arrived in for her 2018 wedding to Prince Harry.

Additional notable guests included Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie with their husbands, and Lady Margarita Armstrong-Jones, the granddaughter of Princess Margaret, who made a rare public appearance. The wedding was a celebration blending modern royal protocol with traditional elements, showcasing the personal connections within the extended royal family and its broader social network





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