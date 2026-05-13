Princess of Wales receives Primo Tricolore 'Global Mission' as She Visits Reggio Emilia

The Princess of Wales's visit to Italy is a significant moment after her recovery from cancer treatment, as she is acknowledged for her initiatives promoting early childhood development. She will be honoured with the Primo Tricolore, Reggio Emilia’s highest civic prize, symbolising her globe-trotting mission to improve young lives.

The Princess of Wales has begun her whirlwind visit to Italy and will soon receive the city of Reggio Emilia ’s highest honour for her work promoting the early years development of children .

Catherine, 44, received a momentous welcome from hundreds of royal fans who lined the Piazza Camillo Prampolini in the city of Reggio Emilia. Some were hanging out of windows surrounding the town square. The future Queen stepped out in a striking blue Edeline Lee Ruched-Back Lola Blazer and matching high-rise trousers, bringing her overall look to a cost of £2,000.

Greeted by the mayor of Reggio Emilia, Kate took a brief moment to chat with members of the crowd and young children before heading towards the town hall. The royal is set to be recognised for her efforts with the Primo Tricolore at the start of her first major overseas royal visit since having treatment for cancer.

She will also visit two schools for under-fives and be honoured with an award from the city's mayor for her work for young children. This marks a great step forward in her return to full-time duties after her health setbacks, including her cancer diagnosis and chemotherapy treatment





DailyMail / 🏆 86. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Princess Of Wales Reggio Emilia Primo Tricolore Early Years Development Of Children Nando Rinaldi Edeline Lee Luched-Back Bologna Children's Social And Emotional Wellbeing Reggio Emilia Approach Global Mission Italian Flag Early Childhood Education

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Catherine, Princess of Wales, visits Italy in first overseas royal trip since cancer treatmentIn the small, historic city of Reggio Emilia in Northern Italy, the sense of pride is only heightened this week when a major royal pays a visit, with the global media travelling in her wake.

Read more »

Princess of Wales Takes Over; Latest News from the Royal FamilyThe Princess of Wales, who has been through cancer treatment and surgery, is now making her first official overseas visit in nearly four years. She is currently on a two-day humanitarian trip to Reggio Emilia, Italy, to raise awareness about early years education and its impact on children's development.

Read more »

Princess of Wales's First Solo Royal Visit in Three YearsThe Princess of Wales arrived in Italy for her first solo royal visit in more than three years, greeted by hundreds of royal fans in Reggio Emilia.

Read more »

Princess of Wales Arrives in Italy for Solo Royal Visit After Months of Cancer TreatmentCatherine, wearing a stunning blue Edeline Lee trouser suit, received a rapturous welcome from the crowds in Reggio Emilia as Italian fans filled the town square. She stopped to greet pre-school children and interacted with young fans, receiving a selfie and speaking to some under-six children in Italian.

Read more »