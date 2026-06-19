Princess of Wales Pens Essay on Love and Human Connection Amid Digital Age

Catherine, Princess of Wales, writes about the importance of genuine human connection for children in a digital world, inspired by her visit to Reggio Emilia, Italy.

The Princess of Wales has personally penned an essay about the importance of love and genuine human connection for children growing up in an increasingly digital world.

The piece, published on her Centre for Early Childhood website, emphasizes the need for face-to-face interaction with the youngest members of society. It was inspired by her recent trip to Reggio Emilia, Italy, where she learned about the city's unique educational approach. The essay comes just days after the government announced a ban on social media for under-16s, restricting access to platforms like TikTok and Instagram.

In the essay, Catherine writes: 'In an increasingly digitalised world, where so much of life is mediated through screens, the need for genuine human connection has never been greater. Many of us yearn to reconnect with ourselves, with others, and the natural world. I believe that connection grounds us. It brings us back to our sense of self, to the present moment, to what is real and felt rather than abstract and distant.

' She highlights that spending time in nature and being creative nurture skills that cannot be digitised, such as awareness, empathy, humility, and love. She adds that love should be unconditional and built on time and patience, found in ordinary things and everyday magic. During her two-day visit to Reggio Emilia last month-her first foreign trip since her cancer diagnosis in 2024-Catherine observed the city's child-led approach to early childhood education.

Since World War II, Reggio Emilia has treated children as equal members of society, encouraging them to express themselves through multiple 'languages'-verbal and non-verbal ways of communication. The city's approach fosters empathy, selflessness, and curiosity, forming the foundation for healthy relationships. The Princess, a mother of three, has made early childhood development the focus of her public work. She believes that a child's experiences from birth to age five can shape their entire life due to rapid brain development.

In her essay titled 'Creating the conditions for love to flourish through nature & creativity', she reflects: 'Children always give me hope. Their natural openness, their curiosity about the simplest of things, and their ability to wonder, dream and play remind me of the very best qualities of humanity.

' She calls for nurturing environments to help children build the human capabilities needed to thrive in today's world. Catherine and her husband, Prince William, have repeatedly expressed concern about technology's pernicious effect on the young. The prince has said they refuse to give their children phones. The Princess's essay is a personal reflection on the power of love and connection, urging society to prioritise these fundamental values for the well-being of future generations





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