Princess of Wales Omits Harry and Meghan From Christmas Carol Service

Catherine excludes Prince Harry and Meghan Markle from her Westminster Abbey concert. The snub highlights the estranged relationship between the two branches of the Royal Family during the festive season.

The Princess of Wales has excluded Prince Harry and Meghan Markle from her annual Together at Christmas concert. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were not invited to the event held at Westminster Abbey on December 11. This decision underscores the continuing estrangement between the two sides of the Royal Family.

Guest List Exclusions Highlight Royal Rift

The Princess of Wales did not extend an invitation to her estranged brother-in-law Prince Harry or his wife Meghan. The Mail on Sunday confirmed that the couple was left off the official guest list for the carol service. The snub appears particularly significant given the event's theme of love, kindness, and caring for one another. More than 1,600 guests attended the service at the Abbey where William and Catherine were married in 2011.

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Significance of the Annual Carol Event

The Together at Christmas concert has evolved into one of Catherine's signature public engagements. Extended members of the Royal Family, along with celebrities and community supporters, are typically invited to participate. The King and Queen rarely attend the service, preferring to leave the spotlight to their younger relatives. Last year, Prince William and their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, joined Catherine at the event.

Attendees and Competing Family Views

Other prominent attendees included Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, and Zara and Mike Tindall. Prince Michael of Kent also attended the service at Westminster Abbey. Lady Marina Windsor, granddaughter of the late Duke of Kent, was present with her aunt Lady Helen Taylor and cousin Lady Estella Taylor. Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie received invitations but declined to attend. Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie are cousins to Prince William and Prince Harry.

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Impact on Royal Family Dynamics and Next Steps

Catherine's parents, Carole and Michael Middleton, attended alongside her brother James and his wife Alizee. Celebrities such as Kate Winslet, Katie Melua, and Dame Mary Berry were also in attendance. Meanwhile, Harry, 42, and Meghan, 45, are reportedly making separate plans. The couple returned to Britain in August after six years residing in California. Reports indicate they intend to fly Meghan's mother, Doria Ragland, to the UK for the Christmas period.

Official Responses to Guest List Controversy

Representatives for the Waleses and the Sussexes did not provide any comment regarding the invitations. The decision to omit the Duke and Duchess of Sussex from the guest list marks a clear boundary in their current relationship. The event serves as a public display of unity for those included. The exclusion of Harry and Meghan remains a focal point of royal family dynamics this holiday season.