Princess of Wales Makes Elegant Re-wear at Mother and Baby Unit

Catherine Princess of Wales, known for her stylish re-wear choices, donned a burgundy Blaze Milano coat for a visit to a mother and baby unit at HMP Styal. This marks one of her first official outings since her cancer remission, and the coat previously graced events at The Royal Marsden NHS Foundation Trust and Christmas Day mass.

While the palace is supposedly moving away from reporting on Kate Middleton ’s wardrobe, royal fans won’t have to dig too deep to get the details on the Princess of Wales’ current fashion. Yes, it’s another rewear. Catherine Princess of Wales made an appearance yesterday at a mother and baby unit at HMP Styal in Cheshire, England, where she met incarcerated women, staff, and advocates.

The royal spoke with both formerly incarcerated women and those still in prison who access help from the charity Action for Children, where she is a royal patron. She wore a bespoke burgundy windowpane check Blaze Milano coat (which had been lengthened for the princess), a Gabriela Hearst turtleneck sweater, an Edeline Lee skirt, and brown pointed boots. Most recently, she wore this same, typical and elegant outfit to visit The Royal Marsden NHS Foundation Trust—of which she and husband Prince William had been made patrons—where she met medical staff and patients. It was one of her first official royal appearances, marking a tentative return to duties now she is in remission from cancer. Kate also wore the coat back in December 2021 for Christmas Day mass.Kate Middleton has long been hailed the queen of coats, with outerwear being the style staple she returns to again and again. As well as this Blaze Milano coat, she often sports designs from London labels like Alexander McQueen and Catherine Walker. She is a devoted fan to tailoring, wearing double-breasted coats and more structured tuxedo styles for evening events. And of course, she’s dedicated to making the most out of what’s currently hanging in her closet, like the sensible houndstooth Zara dress that made another appearance last month. As reported by The Sunday Times, Kensington Palace says it will no longer share details on what the royal wears to official appearances. “She wants the focus to be on the really important issues, the people and the causes she is spotlighting,” a palace source told the paper. “There will always be an appreciation of what the princess is wearing from some of the public and she gets that. But do we need to be officially always saying what she is wearing? No.” A palace spokesperson has since refuted that. “Over the last week, I have received numerous questions about a story regarding The Princess of Wales’s clothing and how Kensington Palace shares information about her outfits,” said a statement from a palace representative. “To clarify, the comments that appeared in the article were from me, not The Princess of Wales.” “The comments that were reported should not be directly attributed to The Princess of Wales,” the statement continued. “To be clear, there has been no change in our approach to sharing information about Her Royal Highness’s clothing.” Whatever the case, Kate’s focus on mindful dressing means we won’t have to ponder too long





