Princess of Wales makes cheeky comments to Prince George about Prince William at Trooping the Colour

The Princess of Wales made lighthearted remarks about Prince William to their son Prince George during Trooping the Colour, a ceremonial event marking the monarch's birthday. Catherine, 44, was riding through the streets of London in a horse-drawn carriage with children Prince George, 12, Princess Charlotte, 11, and Prince Louis, 8, when she made the comments. According to professional lipreader Nicola Hickling, the future Queen remarked to George that William looked 'so handsome riding in his uniform,' before going on to add: 'I think it's gorgeous, George.' The Princess of Wales paid tribute to her late mother-in-law, Princess Diana, in her elegant blue and white ensemble.

A lip reader has revealed the cheeky comments made by the Princess of Wales to Prince George about his father, as fans swooned over the future King on horseback at Trooping the Colour.

Catherine, 44, was riding through the streets of London in a horse-drawn carriage with children Prince George, 12, Princess Charlotte, 11, and Prince Louis, 8, when she made the lighthearted remarks about her husband to her eldest child. According to professional lipreader Nicola Hickling, the future Queen remarked to George that William looked 'so handsome riding in his uniform,' before going on to add: 'I think it's gorgeous, George.

' George, who was sitting across from his mother at Saturday's event, might have pushed back on his mother's cheeky compliments, as the princess then appeared to joke, 'I'm having fun with you, he looks sharp. ' Kate and the young royals then laughed together as they rode down The Mall, a ceremonial route outside Buckingham Palace used during major sovereign events.

Her salutations came as the Prince of Wales, 43, who serves as the Colonel of the Welsh Guards, rode on horseback in full military regalia for Trooping the Colour, a ceremonial event marking the monarch's birthday. William, riding ahead of Princess Anne and Prince Edward, was striking in red, donning the Full Ceremonial Guard Order of the Welsh Guards regalia.

The uniform, which he wore with a traditional black bearskin hat, was complete with adornments including the Gold, Diamond and Platinum Jubilee medals, and the Coronation Medal - awarded to him when his father, King Charles III, ascended the throne. William donned the Full Ceremonial Guard Order of the Welsh Guards uniform - prompting his wife's lighthearted compliments. William rode ahead of Prince Edward and Princess Anne.

Princess Kate and the young royals riding down The Mall, a ceremonial route outside Buckingham Palace used during major royal events. And his get-up caused quite the stir not only for his wife, but for adoring fans, who shared their delight at the Prince's dress online. On X, one user posted a video of William with the caption: 'Prince William on a horse and in uniform. Is it hot in here or is it just me.

' Agreeing, one reply said 'he is rather fine,' while another quipped: 'Princess of Wales is one lucky woman. ' Yet Princess Catherine was equally striking and typically elegant in her own attire, paying tribute to her late mother-in-law, Princess Diana, in a blue and white ensemble. She sported a Catherine Walker coat dress in the Lafayette style, which was strikingly similar to the cut worn by Diana during multiple events throughout the 1980s.

Diana's version - also a light blue featuring a white trim - was made by the same designer and notably worn in 1987 for Prince William's first Easter service. During the event, Diana matched with William - who was four at the time - with the young prince dressed in a pale blue Catherine Walker design for church at St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle.

The Lafayette is described on Catherine Walker's website as an 'impeccably tailored, hand-crafted couture coatdress defined by precision.

' The Princess of Wales paid tribute to her late mother-in-law, Princess Diana, in her elegant blue and white ensemble. Princess Diana and Prince William both wore a blue Catherine Walker design when attending the Easter service at St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle in 1987. It says: 'The silhouette is elongated and sculpted through the bodice, with sharp, structured shoulders and clean princess seams that contour the waist before falling into a graceful, fluid midi-length skirt.

' Catherine's decision to wear Catherine Walker - a favourite of Diana - for such a high-profile event is no surprise. Trooping the Colour is among the most significant ceremonial events in the royal calendar. Historically, Trooping the Colour ceremonies saw colours, or regimental flags, used as rallying points in battle 'trooped' or paraded in front of soldiers so they would be recognised. It has since evolved into a celebration of the head of state's birthday.

This year, the colour trooped was the King's Colour of the Grenadier Guards, presented by Charles during a Buckingham Palace ceremony earlier this week. Stands around Horse Guards Parade were filled with approximately 8,000 family members of the guards and officers. Charles inspected the troops from a carriage, passing the ranks of about 1,000 guardsmen from the Grenadier, Scots, Irish and Coldstream Guards regiments and later stood to salute as the colours were marched past him





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