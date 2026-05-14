The Princess of Wales' first royal overseas visit since her cancer diagnosis has put a 'forgotten' Italian city on tourists' horizons for the summer. She shared stylish photos of her two-day tour of the Emilia-Romagna region in northern Italy, highlighting the region's foodie connections, history, and innovative approach to early years education.

The Princess of Wales' shared stylish photos of her two-day Italian visit. She received a regal welcome when she arrived in the small city of Reggio Emilia , in the Emilia-Romagna region of northern Italy.

The city is renowned for its foodie connections, including Parmigiano Reggiano, the 'King of Cheeses', and Lambrusco wine. The Princess was given the city's highest honour, the Primo Tricolore flag, by the Mayor. She is set to learn some authentic Italian cooking skills on the second day of her trip, which aims to highlight the region's pioneering approach to early years education.

The Emilia-Romagna region has long played second fiddle to some of Northern Italy's more popular tourist destinations, but the Princess has highlighted that there's much to enjoy, including the Apennine Mountains, medieval architecture, and gastronomy. Visitors can easily reach the region by flying to nearby airports, such as Bologna Guglielmo Marconi and Verona Villafranca Airport.

The Princess is continuing her visit to Reggio Emilia and will see for herself how youngsters use nature-based learning at the Salvador Allende Scuola dell'infanzia school for under sixes. Later, she is due to visit a creative resource centre to learn how local businesses and the wider community support early childhood education through the Reggio Emilia Approach





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Princess Of Wales Italian Visit Emilia-Romagna Region Reggio Emilia Foodie Connections Parmigiano Reggiano Lambrusco Wine Mafia Primo Tricolore Flag Early Years Education Reggio Emilia Approach Creative Resource Centre Nature-Based Learning Outdoor Learning Environmental Education Apennine Mountains Medieval Architecture Gastronomy Bologna Guglielmo Marconi Verona Villafranca Airport Ryanair Easyjet BA

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