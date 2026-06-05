Princess of Wales Highlights Holistic Cancer Care in Emotional Manchester Visit

Kate, Princess of Wales, visited the Christie NHS Foundation Trust in Manchester to promote holistic cancer care. The visit featured emotional meetings with patients, including a boy inspired by her own journey and a breast cancer survivor ringing the bell after treatment, underscoring the therapeutic power of complementary therapies alongside clinical care.

The Princess of Wales undertook a poignant visit to the Christie NHS Foundation Trust in Manchester , a leading European cancer centre, to underscore the significant role of holistic and complementary therapies in patient recovery alongside conventional clinical care.

During her time at the Withington site, Kate engaged with patients, staff, and the therapeutic environments integral to the centre's approach. Her day was filled with deeply personal and emotional exchanges, particularly with individuals navigating their own cancer journeys, a cause intimately understood by the Princess following her own recent diagnosis and treatment. At the Oak Road treatment centre, she spoke with patients receiving complementary therapies, hearing firsthand how these interventions support both physical and emotional wellbeing during chemotherapy.

She then participated in an art session in the centre's dedicated art room, exploring how creative expression fosters recovery, and met with gardener Phil Walker to discuss the restorative impact of the wellbeing garden, a space designed for reflection. Her itinerary also included a visit to the Teenage and Young Adult unit, where she learned about tailored therapeutic, social, and recreational activities for younger patients. The emotional core of the visit crystallized in several powerful moments.

Kate met a young boy who had followed her own public cancer journey and was inspired by her resilience. In a heartwarming exchange, he told her, "It's a dream come true to see you today," to which the Princess responded with warmth before embracing him and urging him to "stay strong.

" In another tender interaction, she gifted an unsuspecting young girl, present for a blood test, with a surprise meeting and a photograph. Perhaps the most stirring scene involved breast cancer patient Claire Lorente. After Kate commended her on completing treatment, Ms. Lorente became emotional. The Princess offered profound comfort, acknowledging the hardship faced by both patients and their families, stating, "I know how hard... my parents and I were like... so, you go through everything with us as patients.

" She then hugged Ms. Lorente's partner, Pablo. As Ms. Lorente prepared to ring a bell-a tradition marking the end of treatment-Kate encouraged her, "You can do it, come on.

" The patient and her partner rang the bell together while Kate watched, visibly moved, and applauded. The Princess, diagnosed with an undisclosed cancer in early 2024, underwent chemotherapy and announced she was in remission in January 2025. This visit, her first solo overseas trip since her diagnosis to Italy for early years work the previous month, demonstrated her ongoing commitment to highlighting integrated cancer care.

The Christie, founded in 1892, is the UK's first comprehensive cancer centre and treats over 60,000 patients annually. Its recognized holistic services, including art classes, a wellbeing garden, and chaplaincy, aim to alleviate stress, anxiety, and other treatment-related challenges. Through her presence and empathetic connections, the Princess of Wales amplified the centre's mission, showing that healing extends beyond clinical outcomes to encompass emotional and psychological support.

She returned to foreign travel last month with her first overseas royal visit since facing cancer, heading to Italy for a solo working trip as part of her early years work





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Princess Of Wales Kate Middleton Christie NHS Foundation Trust Cancer Care Holistic Therapy Complementary Medicine Patient Support Remission Royal Visit Manchester

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