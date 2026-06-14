Princess of Wales' Favourite Earrings and High-Street Alternatives

The Princess of Wales wore Kiki McDonough's Morganite Double Drop Earrings to a royal wedding. These sold-out designer pieces are part of her extensive collection. Discover affordable high-street alternatives that replicate the elegant look.

The Princess of Wales possesses a remarkable jewellery collection that spans affordable high-street pieces to priceless royal heirlooms. For the wedding of Peter Phillips and Autumn Kelly, she wore a familiar pair of drop earrings from her preferred designer, Kiki McDonough.

With over twenty designs from the Chelsea-based label in her personal collection-a brand also favored by Princess Diana-it is evident that Kiki McDonough holds a special place among her accessories. The specific earrings she chose were the 18-carat gold Morganite Double Drop Earrings, showcasing oversized cushion and pear-cut pink gemstones framed by sparkling diamond halos. Kate first debuted these earrings at her sister Pippa Middleton's wedding in May 2017 and has since worn them on multiple occasions.

Originally part of the brand's Special Editions collection, these exact earrings are no longer available for purchase. Nevertheless, the designer continues to offer similar morganite styles on their website. Those wishing to emulate Kate's elegant aesthetic without the royal price tag will find numerous beautiful alternatives on the high street. These options capture the same polished, sophisticated feel at a fraction of the cost, making the look accessible to a wider audience.

The curated selection includes pieces from well-known brands such as Swarovski, Chanel, and Kate Spade, as well as other contemporary jewellery labels. Prices range from under thirty pounds to several hundred, offering versatile choices for various budgets. The appeal of the original Kiki McDonough design lies in its graceful silhouette, the soft pink hue of morganite, and the dazzling diamond accents.

Recreating this look with more affordable materials-such as crystal, cubic zirconia, or plated metals-allows fashion enthusiasts to achieve a similar visual impact. The alternatives listed vary in metal finish, gemstone cut, and overall scale, but each retains the essential drop earring form that contributes to the style's timeless elegance. Whether one prefers a subtle huggie style, a bold statement piece, or something in between, there are options to suit diverse tastes.

The article emphasizes that high-street retailers often迅速 respond to royal fashion influences, producing inspired designs that democratize luxury aesthetics. This practice enables a broader public to engage with trends set by influential figures like the Princess of Wales. The enduring popularity of morganite-a gemstone known for its gentle pink tones-also reflects current jewellery trends favoring romantic, feminine colors.

In summary, Kate's choice of earrings for a significant royal event underscores her consistent fashion sense: blending established designers with classic pieces while remaining relatable through repeat wear. The availability of inspired alternatives demonstrates the cyclical nature of fashion and the desire to emulate style icons across different economic strata





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