Princess of Wales' emotional and energized royal visit to Italy

The Princess of Wales had a fast-paced and emotional day on her first solo royal trip since cancer brought her world to a halt. She marked her royal comeback in extraordinary style, receiving a proper rock star welcome from a crowd of 3,000 Italian well-wishers. She conducted a royal walkabout, meeting as many as possible of the fans who had got up early or driven hundreds of miles for a chance to see her. She even dashed back to collect bouquets from two women who had been waiting for her. She felt emotional and energized by the love she has received in Italy and chose Reggio Emilia because she has long wanted to come here and visit the Reggio Emilia approach to child-led education.

Nestled in the Italian hills at a wine estate featuring hand-painted frescoed ceilings, the Princess of Wales kicked off her heels in her suite on Wednesday evening.

She had a fast-paced and emotional day, marking her royal comeback in extraordinary style. She stepped out of her car in the city of Reggio Emilia to thunderous cheers from a crowd of 3,000 Italian well-wishers. She conducted a royal walkabout, meeting as many as possible of the fans who had got up early or driven hundreds of miles for a chance to see her.

She even dashed back to collect bouquets from two women who had been waiting for her. She felt emotional and energized by the love she has received in Italy. This was her first solo royal trip since cancer brought her world to a halt. She chose Reggio Emilia because she has long wanted to come here and visit the Reggio Emilia approach to child-led education.

She worked hard and was rewarded with cheers, hugs, and selfies from the genuinely thrilled Italians she met. She melted hearts by speaking a little Italian and chatting with her husband and children during a rare few moments of solitude on the trip





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Princess Of Wales Royal Visit Reggio Emilia Child-Led Education Italian Well-Wishers Crowd Bath Royal Walkabout Cancer Ordeal Italian Language Reggio Emilia Approach

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