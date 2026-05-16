Princess of Wales embarks on landmark India mission with Prince William

The Princess of Wales, after a three-year break from official international duties, is set to join Prince William for a highly anticipated diplomatic mission to India, the most significant joint overseas engagement since their 2022 Caribbean visit. The tour will focus on environmental advocacy and high-stakes diplomacy in Mumbai and New Delhi. Preparations for the tour are underway, and Prince William will host the sixth edition of his environmental awards, with the Princess having previously supported him at the inaugural ceremony in London and in Boston.

The Princess of Wales is set to join Prince William on a landmark diplomatic mission to India, marking their most significant joint overseas engagement in more than four years.

The high-profile tour of South Asia comes on the heels of the Princess's highly successful visit to Italy this week, which marked her triumphant return to official international duties after more than three years. Royal sources indicate that the Princess is 'eagerly looking ahead' to the upcoming tour alongside her husband. Preparations are already underway for the royal couple's itinerary, which will bridge environmental advocacy in Mumbai with high-stakes diplomacy in New Delhi.

Prince William will host the sixth edition of his prestigious environmental awards. This will mark the Princess's third appearance at the star-studded event, having previously supported her husband at the inaugural ceremony in London (2021) and in Boston (2022). A high-level meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to be a pivotal part of the agenda in the nation's capital





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