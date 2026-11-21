Bravo and Peacock will air a documentary following Catherine, Princess of Wales, as she completes the Three Peaks Challenge to raise funds for the Royal Marsden Cancer Charity. The special explores life beyond a cancer diagnosis and features stories from patients, with all proceeds supporting those living with and after cancer.

will air a documentary special following the Princess of Wales as she completes a charity challenge to raise money for cancer patients.in the U.K. The special will also at 11:30 p.m. Nov. 30 on Bravo and stream on Peacock starting Dec. 1.

Heal will explore “life beyond diagnosis and the many ways people find comfort, strength and hope in the face of serious illness,” a description reads. Cameras followed Catherine as she completed the Three Peaks Challenge — climbing the tallest mountains in England, Scotland and Wales in the course of 24 hours — in June in support of the Royal Marsden Cancer Charity.

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It will also feature the stories of other people facing cancer .

“ changes your body, it changes you physically,” Catherine says in a trailer for the special . “But there’s a much, much deeper part to what a cancer diagnosis shifts in you. ” All money from distribution of the special will go to the Royal Marsden Cancer Charity to help people living with and after a cancer diagnosis.

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Detail Films produced the special, with Benji Jackson directing.

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