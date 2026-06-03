Princess of Wales Declares Love for William at Cancer Research UK Reception

At the Cancer Research UK 125th anniversary reception, Catherine expressed love for Prince William in a light-hearted exchange with Ronan Keating, and shared a poignant conversation with widower Sebastian Bowen about the royal family's support during her cancer battle.

The Princess of Wales made a public declaration of love for her husband the Prince of Wales during yesterday's reception for Cancer Research UK at St James's Palace.

Catherine, 44, was speaking to Ronan Keating and his wife Storm when the former Boyzone star asked after Prince William who skipped the event.

'Please say hi to William,' the 49-year-old Irish singer told Catherine. Storm added the future King is 'such a gent' before Ronan declared 'We love him'. Catherine who wore a £1,600 red midi dress with white hearts from Rodarte then made the pair laugh when she replied 'So do I'. In a more serious conversation, Catherine spoke with Sebastian Bowen, the widower of the late Dame Deborah James known as 'bowel babe'.

Sebastian thanked the princess for the support the royal family had shown to their children, particularly Prince William who had a sympathetic conversation with them. Catherine responded, 'He is good like that,' hinting at her husband's quiet support during her own cancer diagnosis. She also praised the impact of Dame Deborah's work. Sebastian shared that it was 'bittersweet' to smash fundraising targets for research and clinical trials that his wife dreamed of achieving.

Dame Deborah's father Alistair James also attended and met the royals, describing Catherine as 'genuine and warm'. King Charles and Queen Camilla also attended the reception, joining Catherine and other members of the royal family. The King and the Princess of Wales share the bond of being diagnosed with cancer within weeks of each other in 2024. While the King continues treatment, Catherine announced her remission in January 2025 but cautioned that her return to public duties would be slow.

Other high-profile attendees included TV presenter Davina McCall, mathematician Hannah Fry, and radio presenter Adele Roberts, all cancer survivors. Davina McCall described her exchange with the princess as 'really wonderful'. The event aimed to launch Cancer Research UK's 125th anniversary year and highlight the charity's work in research and clinical trials. Royal fans praised the couple's teamwork, calling them a 'great team' even though William was absent.

Cancer Research UK was founded 125 years ago and has been at the forefront of cancer research, leading to breakthroughs in treatment and early detection. The reception at St James's Palace brought together researchers, clinicians, volunteers, and survivors to celebrate this milestone. The Princess of Wales, who is herself a cancer survivor after undergoing chemotherapy in 2024, has been a patron of the charity since 2020.

Her involvement reflects her personal commitment to raising awareness and supporting those affected by the disease. During the reception, Catherine spent time speaking with various attendees. One notable exchange was with Sebastian Bowen, who shared how his late wife's legacy continues through the Bowel Babe Fund. Sebastian told the princess that the royal family's support meant a lot to him and his children.

Catherine listened intently, acknowledging the emotional weight of the conversation. She also spoke with Davina McCall, who later shared her admiration for the princess, calling her 'warm and genuine'. The event also featured a speech by King Charles, who praised the charity's achievements and highlighted the importance of continued research. Social media erupted with positive reactions to the event.

One user wrote, 'This is so sweet,' while another said, 'These are the sort of stories I love to hear and read about.

' The absence of Prince William was noted, but fans emphasized the strength of the couple's bond. The evening underscored the royal family's dedication to charitable causes, particularly in health. The Princess of Wales has been gradually returning to public duties, and her appearance at this reception marked a significant step in her recovery journey





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