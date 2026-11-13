Princess of Wales Christmas Carol Service Returns to Westminster Abbey

Kate Middleton hosts her sixth annual Christmas carol service at Westminster Abbey on December 11. The event celebrates love and kindness with over 1600 guests in attendance.

The Princess of Wales confirmed that her annual Christmas carol service will return for its sixth year, marking a cherished tradition for the Royal Family. Catherine, aged 44, is scheduled to preside over the event at Westminster Abbey on December 11, continuing her commitment to festive charity and community engagement.

Service Details and Community Focus

This year's edition of the Princess of Wales Christmas carol service will specifically celebrate the importance of love, kindness, and caring for one another within communities. The event at Westminster Abbey, where Kate married Prince William 15 years ago, will feature a blend of traditional and contemporary festive music, alongside special readings and performances from invited guests.

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More than 1,600 guests are expected to attend the carol concert, with a specific focus on honoring individuals who have played important roles in supporting others in their local areas. The service will be broadcast on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, reaching a wider audience across the nation.

Stakeholder Positions and Celestial Support

Attendees will include notable figures such as actress Kate Winslet, singer Katie Melua, and chef Dame Mary Berry, reflecting the event's broad appeal. Last year, the Princess of Wales was joined by the Prince of Wales and their three children, Prince George, aged 13, Princess Charlotte, aged 11, and Prince Louis, aged eight, reinforcing the family-centric nature of the occasion.

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In related charitable efforts, the Princess of Wales recently delivered a message of support in perfect Welsh to BBC broadcaster Owain Wyn Evans. She appeared on BBC Radio 2 on Friday morning to encourage Evans during the final day of his four-nation cycling challenge for Children In Need, praising his progress and wishing him the best.

Real-World Impact and Fundraising Success

Owain Wyn Evans, aged 42, completed his five-day cycle ride through Scotland, Northern Ireland, England, and Wales, finishing in Cardiff on Friday. His challenge raised an impressive £3,853,530 for Children In Need, surpassing earlier milestones of £2.9 million reported earlier in the week.

Evans also received messages of encouragement from Queen star Roger Taylor and Shania Twain. The presenter named his bike Shania Chain, prompting Twain to send a personal note of support before he began the 400-mile journey. Evans expressed disbelief and gratitude upon crossing the finish line, greeting his husband Arran Rees and a cheering crowd.

National Participation and Future Steps

Beyond the main event at Westminster Abbey, 15 Together At Christmas community carol services will take place across the UK. These satellite events will stretch from the Shetland Isles to Devon, allowing communities nationwide to participate in the festive spirit and charitable mission. The Princess of Wales continues to champion these initiatives, demonstrating sustained commitment to national unity and support for vulnerable children.