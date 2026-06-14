Kate Middleton honored Princess Diana's legacy by wearing a Catherine Walker coat dress reminiscent of Diana's 1987 Easter outfit, while her children coordinated in their own ways, and her hat choice is predicted to set a trend for Ascot.

The Princess of Wales is celebrated for her sustainable fashion choices, often rewearing outfits at significant events. However, at the recent Trooping the Colour ceremony, she paid a subtle homage to her late mother-in-law, Princess Diana , by wearing a pale blue Catherine Walker coat dress that closely mirrors an ensemble Diana wore in 1987.

The original outfit, also by Catherine Walker, featured a similar shade of blue with white trim and was worn by Diana to Prince William's first Easter service at St George's Chapel, where a young Prince William accompanied her in a miniature version of the coat. Catherine opted not to replicate the mother-son twinning with Prince Louis, who wore a navy suit and pale blue tie, nor did Princess Charlotte twin with her mother; instead, Charlotte coordinated with a white Alessandra Rich dress, Pretty Ballerinas flats, and a Jane Taylor Millinery bow clip.

The Duchess of Edinburgh also embraced the white and blue palette with a Roland Mouret dress and Jane Taylor hat. Catherine accessorized her look with Gianvito Rossi pumps, Cassandra Goad pearl earrings, a Philip Treacy hat, and the Irish Guards regimental brooch, highlighting her military affiliation.

The outfit has sparked conversation about millinery trends, particularly with Ascot race week approaching, suggesting that wide-brimmed hats may see a resurgence inspired by the Princess's statement headpiece, much as Diana's fashion choices once influenced public style. Title: Princess of Wales Channels Princess Diana in Sentimental Trooping the Colour Outfit Description: Kate Middleton honored Princess Diana's legacy by wearing a Catherine Walker coat dress reminiscent of Diana's 1987 Easter outfit, while her children coordinated in their own ways, and her hat choice is predicted to set a trend for Ascot.

Category: Fashion & Royalty Keywords: ["Princess of Wales", "Princess Diana", "Trooping the Colour", "Catherine Walker", "royal fashion", "Kate Middleton", "Ascot", "millinery", "fashion trend", "royal family"





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