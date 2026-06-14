Princess of Wales Channels Diana with Pale Blue Coat Dress at Trooping the Colour

At the Trooping of the Colour, the Princess of Wales chose a pale blue Catherine Walker coat dress reminiscent of an outfit worn by her late mother-in-law, Princess Diana, in 1987. She coordinated with her children, who wore navy suits and a white dress, and accessorized with a wide-brimmed hat, signaling a major trend for Ascot.

The Princess of Wales, known for her thriftiness and habit of rewearing outfits, made a notable fashion choice at the Trooping of the Colour on Saturday.

Instead of rewearing one of her own previous garments, she opted for a look that closely mirrored an ensemble famously worn by her late mother-in-law, Princess Diana. Catherine wore a pale blue Catherine Walker 'Lafayette' coat dress, which, while new to her wardrobe, echoed the style and color of a coat dress Diana chose for Prince William's first Easter service in 1987.

Both outfits featured the same delicate shade of pale blue, white trim, and were created by the same designer, Catherine Walker. The connection was further highlighted by historical photos showing a young Prince William, then four, wearing a miniature version of his mother's coat. For the current event, Catherine's children accompanied her. Prince Louis, 8, wore a double-breasted navy blue suit with a pale blue tie, twinning with his mother only through the accent color.

Prince George, 12, also wore a navy suit and pale blue tie. Princess Charlotte, 11, chose not to twin directly but coordinated with her mother's style. She wore a bespoke white Alessandra Rich dress with puff sleeves, double-breasted buttons, and a Peter Pan collar, paired with white Pretty Ballerinas flats and a satin bow clip from Jane Taylor Millinery. The Duchess of Edinburgh wore a similar white Roland Mouret midi dress.

Catherine completed her own ensemble with white Gianvito Rossi pumps, pearl earrings by Cassandra Goad, and a wide-brimmed saucer hat by Philip Treacy in pale blue and white that perfectly matched her coat dress. She also wore the Irish Guards regimental brooch, honoring her military role. Her choice of a statement hat is seen as a trendsetter, especially with the Royal Ascot starting next week, suggesting that wide-brimmed hats will be the dominant style this season.

Like Diana before her, Catherine's fashion influence is powerful, often dictating what others will wear to major events





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