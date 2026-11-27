The Princess of Wales has been named Patron of The Christie in Manchester, aligning her royal support with the hospital's holistic approach to cancer care and recovery.

Kensington Palace confirmed on Friday, November 27, that the Princess of Wales has officially accepted the role of Patron at The Christie hospital in Manchester, England. This significant royal appointment follows her site visit to the Withington facility in June 2026, where she met patients, families, and staff to learn about the hospital's internationally renowned approach to supporting individuals living with and beyond cancer.

The Christie in Manchester stands as one of the world's leading cancer treatment centers and holds the distinction of being the largest of its kind in Europe. The patronage reflects the Princess of Wales's longstanding interest in the vital role that emotional, social, and physical well-being play in cancer patients' journeys. It also underscores her firm commitment to highlighting the importance of holistic care alongside world-class clinical treatment.

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Building on her recent work exploring recovery, resilience, and life beyond diagnosis, the patronage reflects a shared belief in supporting the whole person throughout their cancer journey and beyond. The Princess of Wales was diagnosed with an undisclosed form of cancer in March 2024, a health battle she addressed on her own timeline. She completed a preventative round of chemotherapy and subsequently announced her remission in January 2025.

Roger Spencer, chief executive of The Christie, stated that the organization was honored to welcome Her Royal Highness to their Withington site in June. He expressed that the hospital is delighted by her decision to become Patron of both The Christie and the charity that supports it. Spencer emphasized that the care they deliver is centered on the individual, not just their cancer.

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Spencer noted that their person-centered approach is something the Princess of Wales also advocates for. He described it as a pleasure to show her the holistic support available to patients and their loved ones during her visit. He added that her interest and support have been a real inspiration for their patients and staff, and they look forward to working with her to shine a spotlight on the expert and compassionate care delivered daily.

The Princess of Wales has opened up in rare and deeply personal ways since announcing her cancer diagnosis, revealing what it was like for her to live through a serious illness. In a recent statement, she explained that cancer changes your body and shifts you physically on a much deeper level. She hopes her story will help others navigate their own recovery and quality of life.

Her upcoming documentary, Heal, explores life beyond diagnosis and the many ways people find comfort, strength, and hope in the face of serious illness. An Instagram statement described the film as deeply personal and noted that the Princess hopes to help others navigate diagnosis, recovery, and life beyond cancer. The project aims to transform access to holistic cancer care that supports well-being, resilience, and quality of life during and after diagnosis.

All proceeds generated from the Heal documentary will be donated to the Royal Marsden Cancer Charity. This is the institution where the Princess of Wales received her own treatment for her undisclosed form of cancer. This financial commitment underscores her desire to ensure that future patients receive comprehensive support similar to that which aided her own recovery journey.

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The Princess of Wales chose to address her ongoing cancer battle on her own schedule, with her last official public appearance occurring in December 2023 before a planned abdominal surgery. Her new role at The Christie represents a strategic continuation of her advocacy work. It focuses on the long-term support systems available to patients, families, and staff in the fight against cancer across the United Kingdom.