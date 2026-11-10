Princess Maria Immaculata of Liechtenstein Weds Zurab Dzidziguri in Vienna

Princess Maria Immaculata of Liechtenstein wed classical singer Zurab Dzidziguri at St Peter's Church in Vienna on October 31 in a Georgian-inspired ceremony.

Princess Maria Immaculata of Liechtenstein was a vision in white as she married her secret boyfriend of five years in a lavish ceremony held on Halloween. The daughter of Prince Gundakar of Liechtenstein and Princess Marie d'Orleans exchanged vows with classical singer Zurab Dzidziguri at St Peter's Church in Vienna on October 31.

The couple had kept their relationship largely private before the wedding. Princess Maria introduced her partner to the reigning Prince of Liechtenstein in August, ahead of their nuptials, marking a significant step in their relationship.

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Georgian Wedding Attire and the Peacock Tiara

Princess Maria wore an off-the-shoulder lace wedding gown made by a Georgian designer, a choice that nodded to her husband's roots. Zurab wore traditional Georgian wedding attire for the ceremony.

The bride, who is 35, finished her look with a lace veil and the glittering Peacock Tiara. The tiara dates back to 1926 and originally belonged to her paternal grandmother's family, the House of Thurn und Taxis.

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Honouring Greek Orthodox tradition, the bride and groom wore two crowns during the exchange of rings. Guests from Europe's royal houses gathered to congratulate the couple as the ceremony concluded.

Photos obtained by the Daily Mail showed Zurab helping Princess Maria down the steps of a horse-drawn carriage outside the church. The pair were then seen cutting their four-tiered wedding cake, looking completely smitten with one another.

Family Reactions and the Couple's Own Words

Princess Kristine de Bagration-Mukhrani, the sister of Zurab Dzidziguri, described the wedding as a symbolic meeting of Georgian and European cultures, traditions and family values. She is married to Prince Juan Bagration-Mukhrani of the Georgian royal family.

Princess Kristine congratulated the couple from the bottom of her heart on the beginning of a new chapter of happiness. She also thanked friends and guests for travelling to Vienna and making the day special, according to the Express.

Princess Maria, also known as Lata, said that her relationship had developed harmoniously and that she simply felt at ease when she was with her partner. The couple said they shared the same values and a love of interesting conversations, travelling and classical music.

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Zurab, who was born to a doctor and engineer, is a trained baritone and restaurateur. Princess Maria said he won her heart when he declared in front of the wedding guests that she was his person.

Marie Caroline's Engagement and Upcoming Wedding

Princess Marie Caroline of Liechtenstein, a cousin of the bride, previously married Leopoldo Maduro Vollmer in a lavish ceremony at the Cathedral of St. Florin in Vaduz. The couple are based in London.

The 28-year-old is the only daughter of Prince Alois, heir to the throne, and Princess Sophie. She has three brothers and was the first of the siblings to announce an engagement and walk down the aisle.

The engagement was revealed through an official press release issued by the Liechtenstein royal household. The statement said the wedding was planned for late summer, and it was accompanied by a portrait of the couple.

Leopoldo Maduro Vollmer, 33, is an investment manager who was born in Caracas. He was educated in the UK, attending Harrow, then studied for his undergraduate degree at St Andrews and his postgraduate degree at Queen's College, University of London. His wife earned a Bachelor of Arts in Fashion Design from Parsons School of Design in Paris and New York.