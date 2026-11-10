Princess Maria Immaculata of Liechtenstein Weds Zurab Dzidziguri in Vienna

Princess Maria Immaculata wed classical singer Zurab Dzidziguri at St Peter's Church in Vienna on October 31, blending Georgian and royal traditions.

Princess Maria Immaculata of Liechtenstein, 35, married classical singer Zurab Dzidziguri, also 35, at St Peter's Church in Vienna on October 31, which fell on Halloween this year. The bride is the daughter of Prince Gundakar of Liechtenstein and Princess Marie d'Orleans. The couple had kept their relationship under wraps for five years before the wedding.

The ceremony was described as a lavish event attended by guests from Europe's royal houses, who congratulated the couple as they left the church. Photos obtained by the Daily Mail showed Zurab helping Princess Maria down the steps of a horse-drawn carriage outside the church where they were married.

Also read How Kate Middleton honored Princess Diana for Remembrance Sunday

Princess Maria Immaculata's Gown and Peacock Tiara

Princess Maria Immaculata wore an off-the-shoulder lace wedding gown made by a Georgian designer, a choice that nodded to her husband's roots. She finished the look with a lace veil and the glittering Peacock Tiara.

Zurab wore traditional Georgian wedding attire for the occasion. Together, the couple combined the bride's European royal style with the groom's Georgian heritage in a single ceremony.

The Peacock Tiara dates back to 1926 and originally belonged to the family of Princess Maria's paternal grandmother, the House of Thurn und Taxis. Its history links the bride's own family line to the day's celebrations.

Advertisement

Honouring Greek Orthodox tradition, the bride and groom wore two crowns during the exchange of rings. The ritual gave the Vienna ceremony a distinct religious character alongside its royal guest list.

How the Couple Met and Fell in Love

Princess Maria Immaculata and Zurab Dzidziguri fell in love on the slopes of the Caucasus, according to the account published around the wedding. Princess Maria, who is also known as Lata, had moved to Georgia at the age of 30 to learn Russian, following a suggestion from one of her friends.

Speaking about what she values most in the relationship, Princess Maria said that her relationship had developed harmoniously. She said that she simply feels at ease when she is with him, and that the couple share a love of interesting conversations, travelling and classical music.

Princess Maria said that Zurab, who was born to a doctor and an engineer, 'won my heart' when he declared in front of the wedding guests that she is his person. Zurab is a trained baritone and a restaurateur.

Princess Maria introduced her partner to the reigning Prince of Liechtenstein in August, ahead of their nuptials. This introduction marked the point at which the relationship moved from private to publicly acknowledged within the royal family.

Advertisement

Family Reactions and Georgian Royal Connections

Princess Kristine de Bagration-Mukhrani, the sister of Zurab Dzidziguri, described the Vienna wedding as a symbolic meeting of Georgian and European cultures, traditions and family values. She is married to Prince Juan Bagration-Mukhrani of the Georgian royal family.

Princess Kristine said that she congratulated the couple from the bottom of her heart on the beginning of a new chapter of happiness, according to the Express. She also thanked the friends and guests who travelled to Vienna to make the day special.

The wedding follows another Liechtenstein royal ceremony. Princess Marie Caroline of Liechtenstein married Leopoldo Maduro Vollmer at the Cathedral of St. Florin in Vaduz, although the couple are based in London.

Princess Marie Caroline, 28, is the only daughter of Prince Alois, heir to the throne, and Princess Sophie. Her husband, 33, is an investment manager who was born in Caracas and educated at Harrow, St Andrews and Queen's College, University of London.

What Comes Next for the Royal Newlyweds

Princess Maria Immaculata and Zurab Dzidziguri now begin their married life after a ceremony that combined Greek Orthodox customs with Georgian and royal traditions. The couple cut a four-tiered wedding cake after the celebrations, having been photographed looking completely smitten.

The Liechtenstein royal household's earlier engagement announcement for Princess Marie Caroline stated that the wedding was planned for late summer, illustrating how the family typically announces major milestones in advance through official press releases.