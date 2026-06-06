Princess Lilibet's Fashion Influence: The 'Lilibet Effect' is Taking the Royal Fashion World by Storm

Princess Lilibet, the five-year-old daughter of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, is already making waves in the fashion world with her stylish outfits and impressive array of coveted labels. The young royal's fashion influence is being dubbed the 'Lilibet effect', with pieces she wears selling out almost instantly. From sundresses to nightgowns, Lilibet's fashion choices are becoming must-have items for royal fans, and it seems her mother's influence is rubbing off on her.

It seems Princess Lilibet is already following in her mother Meghan Markle 's fashionable footsteps, having been dressed in an impressive array of coveted labels despite being just five years old.

To mark her daughter's birthday on June 4, Meghan shared two new photographs on Instagram, describing Lilibet as our dream girl. Alongside showcasing her long red hair, the young royal wore a charming sundress from one of Meghan's favourite brands, Cult Gaia. The Kids Lola Dress, priced at £320, is a beige linen-blend design featuring a smocked bodice, delicate straps and intricate laser-cut detailing along the hem.

Royal fashion followers may have recognised the piece, as Lilibet previously wore the dress in images shared by Meghan in March. Originally launched as part of Cult Gaia's inaugural children's collection in October 2025, the dress remained available to purchase until Lilibet's first appearance sparked a surge in demand. Within hours of royal fashion accounts identifying the design, it had sold out across the brand's website.

The rapid sell-out is just one example of the Lilibet effect - with pieces worn by the young royal disappearing from shelves almost instantly. To mark her daughter's birthday on March 4, Meghan shared new photographs on Instagram, describing Lilibet as our dream girl. Alongside showcasing her long red hair, the young royal wore a £320 sundress from one of Meghan's favourite brands, Cult Gaia.

Earlier this year, Meghan shared photographs of Lilibet and Prince Archie enjoying an Easter egg hunt, prompting fans to identify Lili's Good Night nightgown from American children's brand Janie and Jack. The £39 design, featuring a pink ditsy floral print and delicate ruffle detailing, quickly sold out after the images were published. A similar pattern emerged last November when Lilibet accompanied Prince Harry, Meghan and Archie during a Thanksgiving charity visit in Los Angeles.

For the occasion, she wore a festive red tartan dress from sustainable children's label Hope & Henry. The Taffeta Party Dress, distinguished by its black bow detailing and ruffled sleeves, attracted immediate attention from royal watchers and children's fashion enthusiasts alike. Earlier this year, Meghan shared photographs of Lilibet and Prince Archie enjoying an Easter egg hunt, prompting fans to identify Lili's Good Night nightgown from American children's brand Janie and Jack.

The £39 design, featuring a pink ditsy floral print and delicate ruffle detailing, quickly sold out after the images were published. When Lilibet attended a Thanksgiving charity visit in Los Angeles last November, she wore a festive red tartan dress from sustainable children's label Hope & Henry. The £38 Taffeta Party Dress, distinguished by its black bow detailing and ruffled sleeves, attracted immediate attention from royal watchers and children's fashion enthusiasts alike.

Demand surged following publication of the photographs, with the £38 style soon selling out across major retail channels. Of course, such shopping frenzies will be familiar to royal fashion fans. Meghan has long been credited with driving demand for the brands she wears, regularly causing pieces to sell out within hours of appearing in public. Now, it seems her daughter may be developing a similar influence.

While sightings of Princess Lilibet are rare, each new photograph generates enormous interest, and the clothes she wears are increasingly becoming must-have items for royal fans. If recent sell-outs are anything to go by, the Lilibet effect is only just beginning





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