She offered a rare glimpse at family life in “Heal” documentary

. The project, which will be released across the United Kingdom on Sunday, November 29 , offered an intimate look at the royal’s life post-cancer diagnosis.

With an emphasis on finding joy, strength, and comfort in recovery and remission, the 30-minute film followed Kate as she spoke with patients, reflected on her journey, and climbed theIn one particularly emotional scene from the documentary, Kate was seen alongside her brother, James Middleton, who accompanied her during the challenge. The two were standing on Scafell Pike, the second mountain, when he surprised her with recorded messages from her three children:“You’re gonna make me cry,” Kate told her brother, who received the clips from Prince William.

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Louis’s voice then came on, telling his mom to “remember” he’s “always in heart. ” George followed suit, sharing words of encouragement for his “Mumma,” whose progress he revealed he was tracking.