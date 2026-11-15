Princess Kate Surprises Royal Fans by Announcing Her Next International Trip—and It's Much Sooner Than Anyone Expected

Prince William must be seriously excited about this.

Contact me with news and offers from other Future brandsPrincess Kate's travel plans Per Kensington Palace, India is set to"host the biggest ever Earthshot Prize in Mumbai convening more than 5,000 people for events celebrating children, young people, grassroots communities, Indigenous Peoples, entrepreneurs, innovators, and environmental leaders from around the world.

"Notably, the Prince and Princess of Wales will be in attendance at The Earthshot Prize Awards Night on November 17. The focus of this year's awards will be"major breakthroughs in air quality, waste reduction, ocean, and nature restoration," while highlighting"environmental leadership and spark fresh global action.

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" The Prince and Princess of Wales will be in attendance at The Earthshot Prize Awards Night on November 17, 2026. , said in a press release,"The biggest story in the world is not just the challenges our planet faces, but the growing movement of people rising to meet them. Mumbai will be our biggest stage yet to tell that story, showing the world India's environmental leadership, creativity, and culture.

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"Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor atfor three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire,, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley.

In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.