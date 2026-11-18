The Princess of Wales showcases sustainable fashion by re-wearing iconic pieces during her Mumbai trip for the 2026 Earthshot Prize, proving timeless style over fast fashion trends.

The Princess of Wales, Catherine, demonstrated her commitment to sustainable fashion and environmental stewardship during her official visit to Mumbai, India, alongside Prince William. The couple traveled to the Indian city to attend the prestigious 2026 Earthshot Prize awards ceremony, an event dedicated to honoring global environmental solutions. Throughout the three-day trip, the Princess deliberately avoided purchasing new garments, instead recycling key items from her existing wardrobe to create distinct and polished looks for each public engagement.

Styling Timeless Pieces for Mumbai Visits

Fashion expert and personal stylist Lisa Talbot praised the Princess for building a timeless wardrobe that avoids being boring or predictable. Talbot noted that the Princess returns to shapes that flatter her proportions rather than chasing fleeting trends. On the first day of the visit, the Princess wore a jewel-toned blue dress previously seen at Wimbledon in 2025. She paired the bright blue garment with a brown DeMellier Small Hudson Bag and ensured her accessories matched Prince William's tie, creating a cohesive visual narrative.

Also read Princess Kate Wears Layers of Queen Elizabeth’s Emeralds to the Earthshot Prize Awards in Mumbai

Investing in Quality Over Fast Fashion

To replicate the Princess's approach, experts advise focusing on cost per wear rather than initial price tags. A key example from the Mumbai trip involved the Princess wearing a white Edeline Lee pantsuit while arriving in an electric rickshaw on the second day. This outfit mirrored a similar cornflower blue suit she wore earlier in the year. The ensemble included nude suede heels from Gianvito Rossi and geometric shape earrings from Chalk Jewellery, a piece she has worn since 2022. This strategy highlights the value of strong silhouettes and breathable materials suitable for the Indian weather.

Local Couture and Global Designers

During her meeting with Earthshot Prize finalists, the Princess stepped out in a bespoke plum suit designed by Indian couturier Garav Gupta. This look complemented her previous choices and emphasized her support for local talent. Earlier in the same day, she wore an electric rickshaw into the meeting wearing the white Edeline Lee pantsuit. The Princess also addressed Earthshot Prize finalists during this stop. Her ability to mix high-end international designers with local Indian fashion underscores a sophisticated approach to diplomatic dressing that respects cultural context while maintaining personal style.

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Accessories Complete the Re-Wearable Looks

On the final morning of the trip, the Princess visited the Chanakya School of Craft wearing a red Emilia Wickstead dress. This brand is a long-time favorite of hers, having been photographed in an olive Tidus dress from the same designer during Wimbledon. She completed this look with chocolate Manolo Blahnik slingbacks and the recurring DeMellier Small Hudson Bag. The Princess continued her preference for geometric dangly earrings, choosing a pair worth £4,100 from Cassandra Goad, which she has favored since 2010.

Building a Decade-Spanning Wardrobe

Experts suggest that achieving a timeless wardrobe requires investing in pieces that serve your lifestyle and flatter your specific body type. The Princess's outfits prove that good cuts and longevity are more valuable than novelty. Her red dress, for instance, could be adapted for winter by pairing it with tights, brown boots, and a wool coat. By focusing on versatile separates like suit trousers and blazers that can be dressed down with jeans, consumers can build a wardrobe that remains relevant for years rather than just one season.