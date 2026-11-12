Princess Kate Says There's One Thing She'll 'Remind Herself to Do' With George, Louis and Charlotte to Get Them to 'Slow Down'

The Princess of Wales told 'Country Life' that she wants to instill one habit in her kids.

Contact me with news and offers from other Future brandswith Princess Kate as part of the commemorative edition. In her chat with renowned nature author Robert Macfarlane, the Princess of Wales touched on how the natural world helped in herKate noted that the connection that young people have with nature is often lost as adults, and she wants to instill a love of the outdoors with "When we are little, we seem to notice things more," she said.

"Like the changing light through the trees, the sound of water, the joy of crunching leaves or finding a feather. These moments can seem ordinary, but, often, they’re the things we remember most. Sadly, this is something I think we lose touch with as adults.

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"Princess Kate is pictured with Prince William and Prince George on his first day at Eton College on September 8. Kate is congratulated by Prince George , Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis after she completed the National Three Peaks mountain climbing challenge in June.future Queen shared.

"It is something I remind myself to do with my own children; to give them freedom to explore, rather than constantly telling them what to see or what to think. " Kate also touched on her own experience playing outdoors as a child, sharing,"I remember from a very early age spending a lot of time in nature, playing in streams, walking in the countryside, blackberry picking or simply time alone in my own world, enjoying the simplicity of ordinary things, such as digging under the laurel bush for what I thought was treasure.

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"and education in her royal work, says that being in nature"encourages curiosity, imagination and creativity. " She shares that these skills are vital for"a generation that’s more online and connected to tech than ever. "Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands"In this increasingly digital world, I believe it is more important than ever that children grow up with a strong sense of belonging, connection and emotional security," she added.

Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.