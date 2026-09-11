Kate Wears Diana and Queen Elizabeth Jewels for Remembrance Weekend

The Princess of Wales honored Queen Elizabeth II and Princess Diana with meaningful jewelry and modified outfits during Remembrance weekend, joining senior royals at the Cenotaph as around 10,000 veterans marched past.

Kate, the Princess of Wales, paid tribute to Queen Elizabeth II and Princess Diana through her jewelry and clothing during Remembrance weekend. She wore Diana's Collingwood Pearl Drop Earrings on Remembrance Sunday.

Kate Repurposes Dress for Royal Albert Hall

She also wore Queen Elizabeth II's Orbital pendant earrings at the Festival of Remembrance on Saturday. The two-day occasion honors service members and civilians who died in World War I, World War II and later conflicts. On Saturday, Kate attended the Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance at London's Royal Albert Hall. She repurposed a black polka-dot Alessandra Rich silk midi dress.

Also read Princess Kate Sends a Sweet and Subtle Nod to Princess Diana on Remembrance Sunday

She last wore the dress to the Service of Thanksgiving for Prince Philip in 2022 at Westminster Abbey on March 29, 2022. She made several modifications to the frock. She removed the decorative silver buttons on the left shoulder. The front slit was sewn closed.

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She swapped the dress's matching belt for a black suede version from Ba&Sh. She finished the look with black slingback heels from Alessandra Rich and a Jimmy Choo clutch bag. For the festival, Kate accessorized with a handmade red poppy brooch from Izzy Ager of Lock & Co. The poppy is a symbol of Remembrance Day. She also wore her Irish Guards Regimental Brooch.

She added Queen Elizabeth II's Orbital pendant earrings, which feature a floral diamond cluster and a cascade of four diamonds in a shimmering frame. The late Queen first publicly wore the two-tier diamond earrings at the State Opening of Parliament in May 2012. She later loaned them to Kate in 2016. Kate inherited the jewelry after the Queen's death.

Queen Elizabeth's Earrings Join Royal Wardrobe

Since debuting the earrings at a state banquet in 2017, Kate has worn them often, including with the Lover's Knot Tiara, another of Diana's favorites. On Remembrance Sunday, Kate stepped out in a sophisticated black Catherine Walker coat, one of her favorites. She debuted the bespoke coat for the service. She paired it with a wide-brimmed hat from Jane Taylor Millinery.

She pinned three red poppies to her coat alongside her HMS Glasgow Brooch. The brooch was created by Glaswegian jewelers James Porter & Son to mark Kate's role as sponsor of the Royal Navy vessel. Its design includes the ship's crest, the Scottish thistle and a depiction of St Kentigern, also known as St Mungo, the city's patron saint. Kate also brought a piece of Princess Diana to the special day.

Diana's Pearl Drop Earrings Make a Return

She wore Diana's famous Collingwood Pearl Drop Earrings. Each earring features a diamond stud and a diamond bell cap atop a shiny white pearl. The pieces were gifted to Diana in 1981 for her wedding to then-Prince Charles by London jeweler Collingwood, a favorite of the Spencer family. Diana began wearing them several weeks before her marriage, and they quickly became one of her signature pieces.

The design is striking in its simplicity: a round diamond stud suspends a smaller diamond and a bell cap set with three rows of delicate diamonds, encasing a luminous pearl drop. The princess also honored Prince Philip. She repurposed the black polka-dot dress she first wore to his memorial service. Kate joined senior royals to pay tribute to Britain's fallen heroes.

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King Charles and Prince William led the nation in an emotional memorial service at the Cenotaph on Remembrance Sunday. Kate stood alongside Queen Camilla to watch the ceremony from the balcony. She paid homage to Prince William's late mother by wearing the Collingwood Pearl Drop earrings. Kate also donned Diana's jewels for last year's memorial service.

Royals Mark National Remembrance Ceremony

Both Camilla and Kate, who watched from the balconies of the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office, as well as the Duchess of Edinburgh, had three poppies fastened to their coats for this year's service. Around 10,000 veterans took part in the Royal British Legion's march past. Over 300 different Armed Forces and civilian organizations were represented.

People of all ages marched on Whitehall, from bereaved children and military cadets to some of the last surviving veterans of the Second World War. Charles took center stage and laid the first wreath at the Cenotaph in recognition of the fallen from conflicts dating back to the First World War. Prince William followed him.

Wearing a field marshal uniform complete with a greatcoat, cap and sword, the King saluted as he stepped back from the monument in Whitehall after leading the nation in a two-minute silence. His wreath closely resembled one produced for King George VI, with 41 paper poppy petals mounted on an arrangement. It is not known why the royals wear three poppies on Remembrance Sunday, but there are several poignant theories.

One suggestion is that the three poppies symbolize the three branches of the military: the British Army, the Royal Navy and the Royal Air Force. It has also been said that Princess Kate wears them as a tribute to her three great-uncles, all brothers of her great-grandmother, who died during the First World War. Another possibility is that they wear the trio of poppies for maximum visibility for the television audience and the watching public.