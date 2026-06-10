Princess Kate's College Boyfriend Was Among the Guests at Peter Phillips' Wedding

The Princess of Wales crossed paths with her ex-boyfriend Rupert Finch at Peter Phillips' wedding, showing that former flames can remain friendly. Finch attended with his wife, Lady Natasha Rufus Isaacs, co-founder of Beulah London. Royal fans found the encounter relatable.

The Princess of Wales crossed paths with a friendly face while attending Peter Phillips' wedding this weekend. It happened to be her college boyfriend Rupert Finch .

Both Princess Kate and her husband Prince William attended the luxe and intimate ceremony in the Cotswolds, England, on Saturday. Princess Anne's son, 48, wed NHS nurse wife Harriet Sperling, 45. In a blast from the past, on the tight guest list happened to be Finch, who attended with his wife, Lady Natasha Rufus Isaacs. She is co-founder of the distinguished fashion brand Beulah.

It is thought that Kate and Rupert dated during their student days at the University of St Andrews for a year or less before the future queen went on to date William. Finch previously told the Daily Mail in 2006 that his relationship with Kate was not something that he would ever talk about and that the details would remain just between the former couple. But it appears that the exes have remained on amicable terms.

The lawyer even received an invite to Kate and William's wedding back in 2011. Royal fans are loving their recent reunion. One user wrote on X: 'Making HRH even more relatable. Hands up who has not experienced running into an ex at a social gathering at least once.

' Another typed: 'Wow! Catherine can certainly attract gorgeous men.

' Someone else observed: 'Most of us have exes in the same social circles as us as they were uni friends in the same group. Old history.

' Another agreed: 'So the Princess has excellent taste in men as well. ' Lady Natasha and Rupert, who wed in 2012, were among the first guests to arrive at the ceremony at All Saints Church in Kemble, Gloucestershire, on Saturday morning. They were greeted by Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, wearing one of her dresses. Lady Natasha championed her own brand in a patterned Beulah dress, which Kate also owns.

The Princess of Wales wore the same baby-blue Sonia dress to cheer on Prince William at a charity polo match in the summer of 2023. Beulah is a favorite among the high-society crowd. Princess Kate and Princess Beatrice have both been seen in her designs over the years. Speaking to Hello! in 2020, Lady Natasha said that it was always lovely to see Kate dressed in Beulah.

She called Kate a wonderful ambassador for British brands. For her part, the Princess of Wales wore a stunning bouclé dress made by designer Roland Mouret in a light beige color. The dress featured a row of thick, round buttons at the chest, along with a statement collar, belted waist and long, pleated skirt. She completed her look with a straw Jane Taylor hat, which had a large satin bow tied around it.

She also wore a pearl bracelet that was once owned by William's late mother, Princess Diana. Celebrating the day, the bride wore a white Emilia Wickstead gown and the Pragnell family tiara. The couple proved to be the picture of wedded bliss as they sealed their marriage with a kiss. The nuptials set the scene for countless special moments.

Harriet's bridesmaids, her daughter Georgina, 14, and Peter's children, Isla, 14, and Savannah, 15, held her wedding train. The couple left the ceremony in the same Rolls-Royce that Meghan Markle arrived in at her royal wedding to Prince Harry eight years ago. Other guests at the wedding included Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, along with their respective husbands. Princess Margaret's lookalike granddaughter, Lady Margarita Armstrong-Jones, also made a rare appearance at Saturday's festivities.

The reunion of Kate and her ex-boyfriend has sparked widespread discussion about ex-partners remaining friends. Many find it relatable that even royalty has such encounters. The event highlights the interconnected social circles of the British aristocracy. Overall, the wedding was a joyful occasion that brought together family, friends, and a bit of romantic history





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