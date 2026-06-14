Princess Kate's Cheeky Comments to Prince George About Prince William at Trooping the Colour

A professional lipreader revealed playful remarks made by the Princess of Wales to Prince George about Prince William's appearance during the Trooping the Colour ceremony. The moment occurred as William rode in full Welsh Guards uniform, drawing praise from both his wife and the public.

At the annual Trooping the Colour ceremony, a professional lipreader captured a lighthearted moment between the Princess of Wales and her eldest son, Prince George , as they watched Prince William ride on horseback in full military regalia.

The event, which marks the monarch's official birthday, featured the Prince of Wales as Colonel of the Welsh Guards, resplendent in the Full Ceremonial Guard Order with a black bearskin hat and numerous medals. Catherine, riding in a carriage with George, Charlotte, and Louis, commented to George that his father looked "so handsome" and "gorgeous," then joked, "I'm having fun with you, he looks sharp.

" The exchange prompted laughter among the young royals as they traveled down The Mall. Social media erupted in admiration for William's appearance, with many users describing him as striking and complimenting his uniform.

Meanwhile, the Princess of Wales wore a blue and white Catherine Walker coatdress, a deliberate nod to her late mother-in-law, Princess Diana, who famously wore a similar design by the same couturier during Prince William's childhood. The ensemble, known as the Lafayette style, featured a tailored bodice, structured shoulders, and a fluid skirt. The fashion tribute highlighted a continuity of style across generations.

The ceremony itself is a historic military tradition where the King's Colour of the Grenadier Guards was trooped. King Charles III inspected thousands of guardsmen from various regiments from a carriage, and later stood to salute as the colours passed. Around 8,000 family members of the guards and officers watched from stands, underscoring the event's significance as both a military parade and a celebration of the monarchy





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