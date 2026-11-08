Princess Kate's Brand New Coat Dress Alludes to Princess Diana in the Sweetest Way for Remembrance Sunday

One of her accessories was a subtle nod to her late mother-in-law, too.

Contact me with news and offers from other Future brandsAn account already exists for this email address, please log in. Princess Kate acquires a new coat dress from Catherine Walker.

Finally, the Princess of Wales opted to wear a pair of earrings that have been in the family for decades. Kate has worn Princess Diana's Collingwood Pearl Drop Earrings on numerous occasions, and appeared to be paying tribute to her husband's late mother in a sweet way.attended the Festival of Remembrance together at the Royal Albert Hall in London.

Also read A Look Back at Princess Kate’s Remembrance Sunday Style Over the Years

For the occasion, which is hosted by the Royal British Legion, the Princess of Wales brought back theThe ultimate daily digest for women of power, purpose, and style. Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor atfor three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics.

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Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire,, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.