Princess Kate's Bee-Themed Hoop Earrings Have a Touching Tie to Manchester

The Princess of Wales had an emotional day visiting patients at a cancer center on June 4.

Contact me with news and offers from other Future brandsat The Christie NHS Foundation Trust in Manchester on June 4, and she added a symbolic touch to her wardrobe for the The Princess of Wales brought back a blue coat dress she wore in 2021 for the event, wearing an Eponine London piece accented with two buttons at the waist.

The double-breasted coat dress plays into this season’s But it was Kate’s bee-themed earrings that stood out for her visit to the cancer center. In 2022, the Princess of Wales debuted the bespoke Vanleles hoop earrings when she joinedin Manchester. Featuring bee and honeycomb charms, the earrings pay tribute to the city’s symbol, which became a sign of unity when 22 people died in a May 2017 terrorist attack.was on May 22, making her bee earrings an especially meaningful accessory.

For her visit to The Christie, the Princess of Wales removed the additional honeycomb charm, opting to wear them with just their sapphire and diamond-studded bees. Kate finished off her outfit with a pair of beige suede pumps, wearing her hair down in loose curls for the event. While visiting the cancer center, Princess Kate watched on as patient Claire Lorente rang a bell to finish her chemotherapy treatments.

She told Lorente's partner that she understood it was"just as hard for family and loved ones" to see someone going through cancer.

"I know how hard it was for the children and my parents," she said. "You go through it with them. "Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means..

” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.





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